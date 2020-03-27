Nearly 90 Mln XRP Moved by South Korean Exchanges Amid COVID-19 Spread

Tweet-based article

While Bitcoin is in the green zone and XRP is up over 6 percent, activity with the third biggest coin is on the rise as almost 90 mln XRP was moved by Korean exchanges

Over the past ten hours, several successive transactions bearing a total of 89.6 mln XRP have been reported. In USD, this amount equals $15,299,403.

The Bithomp website shows that the participants in those transfers are major exchanges from South Korea, as well as trading platforms from the US and Japan.

Meanwhile, XRP is trading at the $0.1708 level (up 5.5 percent over the past 24 hours), showing a gradual rise from $0.15.

Bithumb’s been sending XRP most often

The XRPL Monitor Twitter account has shared data on the recent gargantuan XRP transactions performed over the past ten hours. Data from the Bithomp analytical website confirms that in several transactions bearing a total of 90 mln of the third most popular crypto, XRP, the following South Korea-based exchanges and platforms from the US and Japan were involved: Bithumb, UpBit, Bittrex and Bitbank.

Around 5 mln XRP was moved between wallets with unregistered users. Recently, as per Bithomp, the South-Korean-based Bithumb exchange has proven to be the most frequent sender of XRP.

Even though XRP is rarely mentioned on crypto Twitter and, if it is, big traders seldom pay attention to its charts, it has one of the most loyal communities of investors and remains popular for holding.

Ripple donates to help fight COVID-19

As previously reported by U.Today, the San-Francisco-based DLT heavyweight Ripple has already joined the circle of companies who have sent their staff to work remotely. In addition, Ripple has donated $200,000 to some local organizations - the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and the Tipping Point Community located in San-Francisco.

Additionally, one of Ripple’s IT leads has recently taken to Twitter to offer to the community advice on remote work and share his team’s experience with it.