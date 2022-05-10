Mushe (XMU) Pre-Sale Up and Running as Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) Consolidations Continue

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) have undergone a lot of consolidation in the past few weeks. Meanwhile, the Mushe Token is currently being offered through a presale. It has multiple use cases and will be used for NFTs, Metaverse, and DeFi sectors.

Cryptocurrency token XRP may be heading for a rebound soon as XRP Ledger sees many updates

XRP cryptocurrency may be heading for a breakout after a strong period of consolidation as weak hands exit and whales accumulate heavy volumes. The XRP ledger had undergone a lot of improvement with Ripple providing support for onboarding of new NFT projects along with increasing support for liquidity. Ripple announced that its on-demand liquidity service had achieved another big milestone via a tweet, “RippleNet reached a $15B annualized payment volume run rate, as customers expand the use of RippleNet and ODL beyond remittances (including treasury and SME payments).” XRP was changing hands at $0.57 at the time of writing.

SOL Token may see a boost as Solana Pay sees increased adoption

Solana Pay was launched three months back and has already seen demonstrations for various merchants who have expressed an increased desire to adopt the payment mechanism. It will help to expand the use of the SOL Token as a payment currency. As per an announcement, “On May 5th, 2022, Solana Pay took over Atlas Cafe in San Francisco to demonstrate the unique utility of blockchain-based payments. Cafe customers made a purchase with USDC via Solana Pay, which automatically minted them an NFT loyalty token from Atlas and generated 20% off the purchase.” Solana Pay will also help merchants is distributing attractive discounts to their customers. The SOL Token was trading at $77.90 at the time of writing.

Mushe (XMU) introduces a multi-utility ecosystem

The newly launched Mushe cryptocurrency will be used in a diverse ecosystem that will include many features such as:

Ads

Mushe Chat: A social channel that will allow encrypted messages through the network. No third party will be able to read your messages and you can easily chat in a truly private network.

DeFi: The Mushe Token can be staked and the ecosystem will also include lending and borrowing functions. Users will also be able to participate in a Mushe lottery accessible through the Mushe Wallet.

Musheverse: A metaverse ecosystem where users will be able to purchase land and property. The ecosystem will also include support for play to earn games in the future. NFT support will also be included so users will be able to trade and earn a passive source of income. Holders of Mushe Token will be able to purchase NFTs representing residential property, land, and advertisement spaces. Metaverse banking will help in erasing the divide and bottlenecks in traditional finance. It will allow users to access financial instruments at the click of a button easily. The Mushe ecosystem will include a wallet that will help users in storing tokens, NFTs and will also allow them to trade instruments easily.

Mushe Token is a novel crypto coin with infinite possibilities that seeks to explore the NFT, metaverse, and DeFi space. Most coins usually concentrate on one aspect but Mushe has a diverse use case. XMU Token presale website is available here.

