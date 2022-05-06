Mushe Token (XMU) Starts Pre-Sale as Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE) in Uncertainty

Should newbie investors pick crypto veterans, such as Cardano, Bitcoin and Dogecoin, or consider purchasing Mushe Token?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The vast array of altcoins now demonstrates solid growth potential, applicability, and market positioning. In 2022, crypto businesses are continuously evolving and very volatile, making investment solutions even more difficult.

As such, newbie investors are guessing whether they should pick crypto veterans Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), or consider purchasing Mushe Token (XMU).

Cardano (ADA)

Since its smart contract launch, Cardano (ADA) has found itself at the helm of blockchain network developments.

As a rapidly expanding blockchain technology, Cardano (ADA) aims to provide a safe and long-lasting blockchain with a wide range of innovative applications. Redistributing power from unaccountable structures is Cardano's (ADA’s) declared purpose.

Ads

Smart contracts and supply chain governance will be the future of Cardano's third-generation blockchain, according to the company.

Bitcoin (BTC)

If you're just getting started in the digital asset market, Bitcoin (BTC) might be a smart bet. This is due to Bitcoin's (BTC’s) lower volatility when compared to the other cryptocurrencies on the market.

Since its inception in 2009, Bitcoin has been the most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) became one of the most sought-after cryptocurrencies in 2021, now sitting at number 12 on coinmarketcap.

Thanks to the unparalleled hype around the coin and the influence of big-money investors like Elon Musk, the DOGE coin rallied and was a massive success.

In previous weeks, many Dogecoin price forecasts have been pessimistic because of its recent drop. But since the recent events, notably, Elon Musk buying Twitter for $44 billion, has sent DOGE on possibly another potential rally. The recovery has been slow but has made excellent progress.

Mushe Token (XMU)

Mushe Token seeks to be the primary medium of exchange in an extensive financial ecosystem that offers smooth interoperability between hard fiat currency and virtual currencies (crypto). Many investors have increasingly recognized the necessity for a utility token that facilitates transactions between the conventional fiat and crypto markets.

The Mushe Token (XMU) aims to achieve this objective and effectively create an environment suitable and beneficial for both fiat and digital currencies.

Mushe Token's presale performance makes the majority of investors optimistic about its perfromance. In the case of XMU, the crypto pre-sale value has continued to rise. It is currently worth $0.0131943.

For more info on Mushe (XMU):

Pre-sale: https://portal.mushe.world/sign-up

Website: https://mushe.world/

Telegram: https://t.me/musheworldXMU

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Mushe_World

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mushe_world