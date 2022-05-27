Mushe Token (XMU), Polkadot (DOT), Tron (TRX): DeFi Tokens to Look At in Late Q2, 2022

Here are three DeFi tokens that are worth investors' attention in Q2, 2022: Mushe Token (XMU), Polkadot (DOT), Tron (TRX)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The quest to decentralise finance and ensure interoperability between blockchain networks continues with various ecosystems in the crypto sphere. Mushe (XMU) is the latest ecosystem to join the trend to encourage blockchain adoption by fostering accessibility of digital assets for the everyday person.

The Mushe Token is a decentralised token that ensures peer-to-peer interaction, rewards, and governance. In addition, this token and its functions help provide liquidity to exchanges and create a hitch-free user experience. The Mushe Token is built on the Ethereum blockchain with a roadmap to migrate to Stellar’s open network.

With coins like Polkadot (DOT) and Tron (TRX) already providing platforms to ensure decentralisation and interoperability of blockchain networks, Mushe comes as one of the newest coins to add its weight to the movement. The Mushe ecosystem will also feature a multiverse for NFTs, PE2 gaming, etc. The full scope of the ecosystem will be highlighted in this article to show the potential of the coin in the market.

Polkadot vs TRON

Both ecosystems have key features to aid the decentralisation and interoperability of blockchain networks. For example, Polkadot’s ecosystem powers its token, DOT, by offering users a platform that gives true interoperability, economic and transactional scalability, easy blockchain innovation, high-energy sufficiency, utmost security, and community-driven governance.

Whereas, TRON is known to be an ambitious project dedicated to building the infrastructure for a fully decentralised internet. Focusing on asset transfers, dApps, staking and voting, they both target decentralisation in different ways.

How Does The Mushe Ecosystem Compare?

The Mushe ecosystem has many features within its ecosystem including:

The Mushe Wallet: a multi-cryptocurrency wallet that secures your digital assets with the utmost security and privacy. The wallet also rewards staking as you lock up XMU into liquidity pools, and you can buy cryptocurrencies directly into your wallet using a debit or credit card. The wallet will be available for download on mobile devices and personal computers.

Mushe Chat: The ecosystem comes with social platforms that are end-to-end encrypted for users to control their data. Users of XMU can chat with each other directly without the fear of a third-party intervening or leaking data. The social platforms will also be attached to a user’s Mushe wallet where users can use NFTs as profile pictures and easily send funds to contacts.

Mushe Chat was built with the Web 3.0 idea for users to have an immersive experience on the future internet.

MusheVerse and NFTs: The Mushe ecosystem has a metaverse for users to be in touch and trade with top security. This metaverse will have its finances decentralised and have gaming services where users can earn freely. In addition, MusheVerse will have NFTs that will symbolise ownership of property and land within the metaverse.

Mushe (XMU)

