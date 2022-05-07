Mushe Token (XMU) Invites Metaverse Supporters to Join its Pre-Sale

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Introduction

The metaverse has been making headlines for quite some time now. What seemed like a mere hype is turning into something that could be a big deal, with big tech companies and behemoth business corporations vying for a piece of the metaverse.

A paradigm shift in economics, entertainment, government, finance, and traditional social interactions, could be happening right in front of us.

The metaverse proposes a three-dimensional virtual space that functions on the working principles of blockchain technology. Not until the rise of cryptocurrency and the advent of the decentralized finance framework had the metaverse been a far-fetched concept. Well, not anymore.

Both relatively new and old crypto tokens are finding a way to incorporate the idea of the metaverse into their roadmaps, with some having their primary focus on the metaverse alone. In 2022, there are a couple of metaverse coins that appear to be promising ventures for investments.

Old-time metaverse coins like The Sandbox (SAND), Decentraland (MANA) are already made it to thousands of portfolios while Mushe Token (XMU) just started gaining traction.

Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) is one of the top crypto representatives of the metaverse space and has primarily focused on the development of the virtual world.

One of the most prominent metaverse success stories is now linked to Sandbox, along with Decentraland (MANA). A metaverse established by Sandbox (SAND) quickly drew the attention of high-profile investors, corporations, and celebrities.

With the help of SAND, the native token of The Sandbox (SAND), Sandbox (SAND) has created a blockchain-based universe where players can take control of characters and purchase and trade items of varying rarity.

Decentraland (MANA)

Another metaverse token to look at is Decentraland (MANA). Since its successful presale, it has been a go-to altcoin for investors and has stayed in the top 100 cryptocurrencies.

Decentraland (MANA) is a decentralized digital reality platform that allows users to create their virtual worlds, market their content, and even earn Decentraland (MANA) tokens by hosting other virtual reality users.

The Ethereum (ETH) blockchain powers Decentraland (MANA), a 3D virtual reality platform that allows users and creators to own and customize lands for their enjoyment and social interaction.

Mushe Token (XMU)

This token has taken to the stage and is currently in its presale phase. Mushe token (XMU) could become the currency of choice in the metaverse space. The new virtual currency will be aiming to compete with the current crop of cryptocurrencies staking their position in the metaverse.

What distinguishes Mushe (XMU) from its rivals in terms of features and benefits is that, in contrast to other cryptocurrencies, the Mushe Token (XMU) will be compatible with a wide range of platforms. Mushe token (XMU) holders will be able to use their tokens on prominent platforms like Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox (SAND), and Illuvium (ILV), thanks to this revolutionary new functionality according to the information publicly available.

Cryptocurrency investors should take advantage of this opportunity to buy XMU now before its official launch on July 4th.

