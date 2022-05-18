Mountanaz Launches Novel DeFi Protocol with MNAZ Native Token

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

What is Decentralised Finance (DeFi) ?

The Global Financial Crash of 2008 showed the underlying problems associated with putting too much faith in a highly leveraged financial sector. This served as an important lesson about how governments around the world impose major financial restrictions on citizens during times of crisis, and how banks and traditional financial institutions held too much power.

That is when Decentralised Finance (DeFi) came into existence.

Decentralized Finance has been present in the world since 2013 and has seen a significant increase in popularity in recent years. According to new study analysis, the total value of DeFi has climbed from just $601 million in 2020 to an incredible $239 billion as of April 2022, representing an over 40,000% increase.

DeFi is being propelled by the concept of a decentralised, transparent, and open financial system built on blockchain and driven by permissionless applications that may be used in conjunction with one another. Furthermore, the ecosystem is rapidly developing in terms of projects, developers, and consumer acceptability.

What is Mountanaz (MNAZ)?

Mountanaz has been developed by the Mountanaz Foundation. It is a DeFi protocol with the goal of providing seamless access to decentralised financial services, tools, and instruments for cryptocurrency users and adopters of the technology. Users of Mountanaz (MNAZ) can borrow and lend cryptocurrency assets by taking advantage of the platform's multi-chain chain capability.

What Are Core Elements of Mountanaz (MNAZ) Ecosystem?

The Mountanaz ecosystem is distinct from others in the DeFi business due to the modifications made to the few points of entry previously used by malicious actors.

Mountanaz's features include:

- Enhanced Liquidity

The quantity of cash locked in smart contracts determines the protocol's success. Having sufficient assets can be difficult when investors need to earn money. Mountanaz uses consumers' necessity for passive income to create liquid pools for any type of digital assets.

- DAO-Patterned Governance

The public has never controlled financial systems or had input into decisions affecting the way they interact with institutions. Mountanaz's environment encourages people to offer proposals or vote by consensus.

The Mountanaz community will analyse offers provided to lenders to ensure that the conditions for loan approval benefit and satisfy all stakeholders (lender, borrower, and platform). The Mountanaz developers work around the clock to guarantee the ecosystem is fault-free and that smart contracts and other features work properly.

-Scalability

The best relationships and collaborations will come from a truly scaled, decentralised, utility-based ecosystem. Platforms will have more digital asset pairings and hence larger liquidity pools. The concurrent recording and validation of transactions may limit the scalability of the Mountanaz ecosystem.

Mountanaz (MNAZ) chose BSC (Binance Smart Chain) because its sharding functionality allows it to validate transactions quickly.

- Easy to Use and Interactive Interface

Most blockchain initiatives have sophisticated interfaces and infrastructures. The team at Mountanaz understands how challenging it is to combine DeFi, oracles, and security protocols while retaining usability.

What Does the Mountanaz Team Envision for the Project?

Mountanaz was founded on the principle of elevating P2P (peer-to-peer) lending to a new degree of sophistication. As an alternative to waiting until a user is in need of assets before forming some sort of partnership with a willing lender, they have created a liquidity pool in which anyone can deposit their coin of choice. As a result of the existing and always available liquid pools, the technique allows for a faster and more efficient asset distribution network for borrowers. Moreover, the period between demand and wallet credit is greatly decreased.

Who is the Creator of Mountanaz?

Mountanaz (MNZ) creator's identity remains a mystery, even now, in an age where anonymity is difficult to maintain.

All we know so far is that the – individual or team – goes by the pseudonym Reinhold Irvine. The alias comes from two historical figures in mountain (Mount Everest) climbing.