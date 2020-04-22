Mike Novogratz Slams Trump for Demanding $9 Mln in COVID-19 Stimulus Money from Harvard

Tweet-based article

Bitcoin advocate Mike Novogratz criticizes president Trump for urging Harvard to return $9 mln of stimulus aid because it already has its $40 mln endowment

President Donald Trump is going at one of the world’s renowned universities for asking the government for $9 mln in stimulus money to help it during the COVID-19 driven crisis.

While Trump states that Harvard must give the millions back, the Bitcoin advocate and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz criticized the president on Twitter for this step.

Novo bashes Trump’s anti-Harvard decision, Pomp disagrees

Recently, the media reported that Harvard University would be getting around $9 mln in support to help it survive the COVID-19 driven crisis. However, many have been questioning that move, pointing out that the university already has a $40-mln endowment overseen by the Harvard Management Company. This money consists of 13,000 individual funds that are invested as a single entity.

President Trump has taken to Twitter to say that Harvard needs to immediately return the stimulus money and that the whole system of its endowment must be checked.

Mike Novogratz responded to the tweet, saying that Harvard uses the returns for academic purposes and to provide scholarships to students. He also praised the US higher education system for being “one of the foundations to our success.”

Co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital, Anthony Pompliano, supports Trump, alleging that Harvard is not a school but just an asset management company pretending to look like a school to receive tax deductions.

Harvard to give the $9 mln to students

A recent Forbes article cited their source saying that, in fact, Harvard plans on spending the $9 mln ‘stimulus check’ on its students.

“Harvard is actually allocating 100% of the funds to financial assistance for students to meet their urgent needs in the face of this pandemic."