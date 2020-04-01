U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Mike Novogratz Says 'Buy Bitcoin,' Warns About Money Growing on Trees

Mike Novogratz is convinced that when central banks make money grow on trees, then it's time to buy Bitcoin
When central banks make money grow on trees, Mike Novogratz, the CEO of Galaxy Digital, has one message for his followers - buy Bitcoin (BTC). 

Yes, money does grow on trees   

'Money doesn't grow on trees' is a popular expression that parents constantly hammer into the heads of their children. It means that money is a limited resource and encourages people to put in a significant effort in order to obtain it. 

However, this fable apparently doesn't apply to the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, who unleashed unlimited liquidity to save the ailing global economy from the coronavirus-driven fallout. 

As absurd as it sounds, fiat money does grow on trees in 2020 (at least for central banks). 

2020 could be Bitcoin's year 

Against this backdrop of incessant money printing, Bitcoin, a disinflationary currency whose total supply is strictly limited to 21 mln, has never seemed more attractive. Novogratz described it as the strongest bull case for the benchmark cryptocurrency. 

Even though crypto failed to perform as a safe haven during the coronavirus-driven sell-off, the Wall Street bull recently opined that 2020 could end up being another big year for Bitcoin.     

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

