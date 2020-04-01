Mike Novogratz Says 'Buy Bitcoin,' Warns About Money Growing on Trees

Mike Novogratz is convinced that when central banks make money grow on trees, then it's time to buy Bitcoin

When central banks make money grow on trees, Mike Novogratz, the CEO of Galaxy Digital, has one message for his followers - buy Bitcoin (BTC).

Yes, money does grow on trees

'Money doesn't grow on trees' is a popular expression that parents constantly hammer into the heads of their children. It means that money is a limited resource and encourages people to put in a significant effort in order to obtain it.

However, this fable apparently doesn't apply to the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, who unleashed unlimited liquidity to save the ailing global economy from the coronavirus-driven fallout.

As absurd as it sounds, fiat money does grow on trees in 2020 (at least for central banks).

2020 could be Bitcoin's year

Against this backdrop of incessant money printing, Bitcoin, a disinflationary currency whose total supply is strictly limited to 21 mln, has never seemed more attractive. Novogratz described it as the strongest bull case for the benchmark cryptocurrency.

Even though crypto failed to perform as a safe haven during the coronavirus-driven sell-off, the Wall Street bull recently opined that 2020 could end up being another big year for Bitcoin.