Mike Novogratz on Bitcoin (BTC) Price: 'Rally Is Just Starting, Don't Miss the Bus'

Cover image via www.youtube.com

Ex-hedge fund manager Mike Novogratz is positive that the next Bitcoin rally is only getting started. He is encouraging investors and traders not to miss the bus ahead of much bigger price jumps.

An “exciting day” for Bitcoin

As reported by U.Today, the Bitcoin price smashed past the $9,800 level on May 7 on the news about billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones investing in BTC.



The benchmark cryptocurrency went on to surge to $10,074 at 23:47 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It managed to cross the make-it-or-break-it $10,000 level for the first time since Feb. 24.

According to crypto trader Josh Rager, the bulls shouldn’t be worried unless BTC remains above $9,150 after an inevitable pullback.

Novogratz is not selling

Novogratz aptly noted that Bitcoin failed to reach its 2020 high of roughly $10,500, which means that this rally probably has more room for growth. Printing another lower high on high-time frame charts wouldn’t be a good look for the bulls.



He claims that he won’t sell BTC at $12,000 this time around because of the macro tailwind and growing adoption.

In early April, Novogratz suggested that he would abandon Bitcoin if it failed to surpass its current all-time high of $20,000 by the end of the year.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!