Mike Novogratz Names Two Tailwinds for Bitcoin (BTC) Price

Cover image via www.youtube.com

Mike Novogratz, the CEO of crypto bank of Galaxy Digital, says that Bitcoin is going to benefit both from macro and adoption tailwinds in the nearest future.



During his recent interview with CNBC’s Melissa Lee, the former Wall Streeter said that more and more people were willing to get into crypto.

“I’m seeing more and more people starting to buy, calling me up, wanting to learn about it.”

Bitcoin’s moment

Novogratz claims that Bitcoin has its “moment” right now against the backdrop of a colossal stimulus aid in the U.S. The former hedge fund manager reiterated his earlier jab about money growing on trees.

“Just today we did another half a trillion dollar of stimulus. Just money growing on trees, and my mother taught me when I was young that money doesn’t grow on trees.”

On Apr. 21, the Senate greenlit a $484 bln stimulus package to give small businesses a helping hand during the COVID-19 crisis and accelerate testing. This is already the third effort made by the lawmakers to cushion the blow from the pandemic.





Halving is coming

Novogratz also pointed to the fact that Bitcoin’s inflation rate is going to be cut in half next month. In fact, it will be lower than that of gold for the first time.

After the third halving, which is slated to happen on May 12, 2020, miners will only receive 6.25 BTC for each solved block.



As reported by U.Today, Novogratz predicted that Bitcoin could reclaim its all-time high by the end of 2020.