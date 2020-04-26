Mike Novogratz Has Question About Bitcoin (BTC) Price and COVID-19 Pandemic

The Bitcoin (BTC) price reaching $10K or your first bar drink since the COVID-19 lockdown? Mike Novogratz wants to know what will come first
Former hedge fund manager Mike Novogratz has asked his followers whether they would be able to have a drink at their local bar before the third Bitcoin halving. He also suggested that the BTC price could reach $10,000 before that.

Judging by the replies, the vast majority of them believes in the bullish scenario for Bitcoin (or they simply don’t drink).

Reopening the wounded economy

Almost all U.S. states remain under lockdown, thus further devastating the largest economy in the world. This effort is meant to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country as the tally of infected cases is inching closer to 1 mln.

Novogratz specifically excluded Georgia residents because it became the very first state to ease COVID-19 restrictions in an attempt to save local businesses. However, President Donald Trump argued that it had to take “a slower path.”    

Don’t bet against Novogratz

As reported by U.Today, Novogratz won his bet against Bitcoin detractor Nouriel Roubini back in December since the BTC price was sitting above $6,000. Of course, “Dr. Doom” didn’t wear a Bitcoin T-shirt because he never accepted the wager.

Last year, Novogratz also predicted that Bitcoin would be trading above $12,000 by the end of 2020, and Trump would lose his reelection. 

It remains to be seen whether the president will manage to save the ailing economy, but there is one certain thing -- the U.S. wrestling team is not winning any gold medals in Tokyo this year.  

