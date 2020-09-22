MicroStrategy Can Dump Bitcoin “Any Day of the Week,” CEO Says

Tue, 09/22/2020 - 17:30
Alex Dovbnya
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor doesn't rule out dumping $425 mln worth of Bitcoin

Cover image via www.youtube.com
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor recently became the new patron saint of Bitcoiners because of his company’s $425 mln bet on the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

However, in his Sept. 22 interview with Bloomberg, Saylor makes it’s clear that he’s not ideologically wed to Bitcoin, and MicroStrategy could dump its crypto if Treasury yields see a sharp increase. 

He emphasizes that the company’s BTC holdings could be liquidated in practically no time:  

“We can liquidate it any day of the week, any hour of the day. If I needed to liquidate $200 million of Bitcoin, I believe I could do it on a Saturday. If I took a haircut, I believe it would be 2%.”

Shrugging off a market correction

Saylor claims that Bitcoin is the only asset with “a positive real yield” they could find. 

U.S. Treasuries collapsed to an all-time low back in March because of a global economic slowdown that prompted the Federal Reserve to loosen its economic policy.  

US
Image by reason.org

The timing of MicroStrategy’s investment was unfortunate given that BTC is currently trading 6 percent down since the company adopted the bellwether cryptocurrency as its reserve asset. 

With that being said, Saylor is not deterred by these wild swings, claiming that it’s not a reason to dump BTC. 

Related
Important Difference Between Bitcoin and Ethereum Named by MicroStrategy CEO

Bitcoin is less risky than cash

Despite its volatility, Saylor believes that Bitcoin is less risky than both cash and gold. 

As reported by U.Today, he compared the $500 mln cash pile that Saylor was sitting on to a “melting ice cube” due to quantitative easing-fueled inflation concerns.

He also claimed that BTC is the asset that his company could hot for a century. 

In the most recent interview, Saylor predicts that mid-sized companies will follow MicroStrategy’s suit by adopting BTC as a reserved asset:

“It will probably be private companies first, because they don’t have as much inertia. The public companies our size, then mid-sized companies.”  

