Metaverse Cryptocurrency Sandbox (SAND) and The FIREPIN Token (FRPN) Cryptomarket Increases Above 8%

The Sandbox is becoming a testing ground for major businesses interested in delving into the hype-driven Metaverse. Now, Europe's second-largest bank, HSBC, and American '90s celebrity turned cryptocurrency enthusiast, Paris Hilton, are getting in on the act. With new companies forming, like FIREPIN Token (FRPN), which are building with the Metaverse in mind, it's no wonder it is one of the biggest buzzwords online.

HSBC announced a new relationship with The Sandbox this morning, including the acquisition of a virtual plot of land, the Metaverse platform's tokenized digital real estate.

According to reports, the bank will use this plot to develop a variety of esports and gaming events for Metaverse aficionados.

Animoca Brands is Sandbox's parent business and is highly invested in cryptocurrency and gaming. The Sandbox is a blockchain-based game platform that makes use of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It's comparable to popular games like Roblox or Minecraft, except that almost any item, avatar, or piece of virtual land may be purchased, sold, or customized by any participant.

Paris Hilton officially launched her association with The Sandbox at this year's SXSW festival with a unique DJ performance. Paris Hilton has said that she is a firm believer in the Metaverse and the ways in which web3 technologies empower innovators, gamers, and artists.

Neither of these partnerships has been lost to speculators. Following the announcements, the native SAND token of The Sandbox increased by around 8%, according to CoinMarketCap.

The token is presently selling at $3.17, still more than 60 percent below its November all-time high, at the time of writing.

Major companies have taken note of the promise of an open, virtual world controlled by its creators and inhabited by anybody with an internet connection. Perhaps the best-known example is Facebook rebranding into Meta.

Elsewhere, businesses such as Nike, Red Bull, McDonald's, and Walmart are registering trademarks for use in comparable virtual environments at a fast pace.

And with many of these technologies, such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs, one can be certain that regardless of who controls the emerging Metaverse, it will almost certainly be tokenized.

One company that plans to leverage this is FIREPIN Token (FPRN). It aspires to be a project that contributes to the development and growth of the next generation of the virtual landscape. It has just recently launched its presale, which is often seen as the optimal time to invest.

With regular price increases, there is still time to reap the benefits of favourable price rises that almost double your investment. The price began close to $0.000067 and has now increased to $0.0005. This is a growth of about 650 percent. If the price continues in this direction, it is more than conceivable for the price to reach $0.001, representing a total rise of more than 1000 percent.

It is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) founded in the Metaverse that aspires to conserve and operate the FIREPIN Token (FRPN) as a means of leverage and wealth storage for future Metaverse endeavours such as the Sandbox (SAND). The eventual goal is to have FIREPIN run completely by investor vote.

If prices become volatile, FIREPIN intends to mitigate price fluctuations by using the Algorithmic Reserve Currency method in conjunction with other decentralized assets. FIREPIN will be constructed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

