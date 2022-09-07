MetaCryp (MTCR) Launches Bonus Token Giveaway to Attract Floki Inu (FLOKI) Investors

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrencies are a type of digital money that is decentralized, which means any government or bank does not regulate it. Many consider cryptocurrencies as the future of money because they offer security and anonymity for financial transactions yet can still be traded anywhere in the world. These features have contributed to their increasing popularity and made some overnight crypto millionaires.

Despite their success, the recent crypto market crash has led many crypto enthusiasts to think twice before trading in cryptocurrencies again, leading some experts to forecast that digital currencies may not be adopted worldwide because of high volatility and other factors.

Many people would not think of cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and the emerging metaverse being connected. But they are and will only become even more intertwined in the future. As a result, projects focusing on these Web3.0 sectors are likely to get huge support from the online community and gain value in a short period.

MetaCryp Network (MTCR) is a new cryptocurrency that encourages players to play more to earn MTCR tokens, valuable in-game assets, or Non-Fungible Token (NFT) and, in turn, make more money. In addition, it aims to bring an immersive cultural experience by incorporating country club functionality for different regions and countries.

MetaCryp Network (MTCR) launches token for GameFi without restrictions

MetaCryp Network (MTCR) is a next-generation world-first community-centric GameFi space metaverse that creates a home away from home, offering people space to have intense fun and forget the stress of daily living.

This platform introduces Its Metaverse, allowing people to unplug their daily lives, have fun, customize the life they have always dreamt of, interact with others, and even earn a living. Using decentralized blockchain, MetaCryp Network (MRCR) creates an ecosystem where users can play, customize the life they always dreamt of and even earn a living.

The team allows users an authentic travel experience through Virtual Reality (VR) and interaction through avatars. This will help make virtual reality experiences more meaningful and memorable. It also focuses on creating interconnected products in Defi, advanced gaming systems, and NFT applications.

This platform empowers users to make critical gameplay decisions, making their whole experience more fun, engaging, and exciting. In addition, it allows fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions for its users. Finally, it offers increased accountability regarding operations and monetary transactions.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) Remains a Popular Dog Coin

Floki Inu (FLOKI) launched in August 2020, named after the dog owned by Elon Musk, an ERC-20 and BEP-20 compliant token, and a meme coin to combine memes and utility. This platform wants to use this chance to create a foundation to expand as it knows how influential memes can become.

Running on Ethereum blockchain and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), this meme coin was created by unknown developers with ambitions that it intends to achieve using a vast community known as "Floki Vikings'. Next to utility, charity is one of the three core pillars of this meme coins ecosystem.

This platform wants to profile itself as a project about innovation, education, and making the world a healthier place to live in. Another ambitious goal of the Floki team is to make the world a better place and comes with its University promising to make crypto more accessible for people and, at the same time, create further exposure to the crypto ecosystem.

Metacryp unlocks new opportunities for GameFi investors

MetaCryp Network (MTCR) is still in the presale stage and has a lot of potential to get massive attention in the future. The utilities and focus on enhancing user experience will make this project more valuable than others.

