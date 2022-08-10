MetaCryp (MTCR) Launches as New Alternative for Decentraland (MANA), ApeCoin (APE)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Due to the decline in the overall cryptocurrency market, investors' portfolios contracted and depreciated. While experts state that this bear market is temporary and short-term, it is emphasised that low-price purchases can be made to make the best use of this period.

This crypto winter in the market was expected by many. Crypto analysts stated that preparing for a possible decline is necessary, but the markets will recover eventually. Investors say that when this crypto winter is over, a new upward wave will begin.

During this period, many crypto enthusiasts – including Decentraland (MANA) or ApeCoin (APE) holders - are increasingly interested in MetaCryp (MTCR) instead.

Introducing The New Metaverse Project, MetaCryp (MTCR)

MetaCryp (MTCR) is one of the newest blockchain-based projects developed in the gaming space. Although it is a reasonably new ecosystem under development, it has gained tremendous popularity among crypto enthusiasts.

Ads

While the ecosystem offers investors a fun metaverse world, it also provides income with play-to-earn (P2E) mechanics. It is estimated that the MetaCryp (MTCR) project could meet intense demand in the long term.

MetaCryp (MTCR) aims to create a comprehensive ecosystem by overcoming many problems in the GameFi field. A transparent administration manages the ecosystem to maintain its credibility. The community can follow every development and process.

ApeCoin (APE) Recovers after the Crypto Collapse

Although ApeCoin (APE) is primarily a store of value, it can also be used to purchase goods and services. During the last crypto collapse, ApeCoin (APE) held its value reasonably well, and its holders were cushioned from the worst losses.

ApeCoin (APE) could provide similar protection if we enter another bear market. Given its previous performance, it is worth considering as a potential haven for your crypto portfolio.

Decentraland (MANA) Goes Through Crypto Winter

Decentraland (MANA) is a virtual world that runs on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. It's one of the oldest metaverse coins. The project aims to create a decentralised virtual world where users can own land, buy and sell goods, and create their own experiences.

Decentraland launched in 2018 after an Initial Coin Offering (ICO). While the project has a lot of potential, it's worth noting that its success is not guaranteed. In particular, the crypto crash of 2018-2019 was a significant setback for Decentraland and its MANA token.

As a result, the project faces an uphill battle regarding its adoption and usage. Nevertheless, Decentraland (MANA) remains one of the most ambitious and well-funded projects in the metaverse space. It will be interesting to see how it develops in the coming years.

Final Thoughts

Although the cryptocurrency market has taken a beating in recent months, that doesn’t mean that all digital currencies are bad investments. It is essential to carry out thorough research before making any decisions.

However, with so many new projects in the crypto space, it may be challenging to choose what is right. If you are interested in the upcoming MetaCryp (MTCR) coin, use the links below to access more information.

MetaCryp (MTCR)

Presale: http://presale.metacryptoken.io/

Website: http://metacryptoken.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/MetaCrypOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_MetaCryp