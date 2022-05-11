Meme Coins Mania Shows No Signs of Exhaustion in Q2, 2022

Meme coin frenzy is far from over in the second quarter of 2022

The cryptocurrency market has given quite a few people the opportunity to make an enormous amount of money. Although investing in crypto may not seem so easy and getting to grips with certain jargon and terms may take time, people love taking that dive into the deep end.

Presales is another great thing about crypto, they allow you to purchase and acquire certain tokens at the very early stages of their adoption.

Introducing meme coins, an unusual segment of Web3 world

Meme coins are the funny and friendly side of crypto, as they drive with a community-based vision to incorporate good initiatives such as; allowing you to send money easily to whomever wherever, it also allows you to buy gifts, groceries, and other services online retailers, some meme coins also are accepted as a form of payment in restaurants and shops.

The meme coin phenomenon born in the year 2013, took the concept of basing certain cryptocurrencies around animals and meme-themed things. Hence why the DogeCoin and Shiba Inu are themed around dogs, the Shiba Inu is a Japanese hunting dog. They are known for being small, agile, and friendly with a lifespan of over 13 years, which all make for the great characteristics of a great cryptocurrency. People want to know that their investments can continue making money over time.

Parody Coin is another meme coin that wants its investors and users to be in control and allows them to be in control through a carefully designed and detailed passive income system.

PARO is promoted as an innovative and diverse when trying to make sure its passive income service is beneficial to its users. Through things like Parody Swap, Parody Bridge, and Parody Market, the idea behind these features is that it makes it easier to swap any crypto within any blockchain to an equal number of Parody coins.

Parody tokens will create parody NFTs out of other big bluechip NFTs and allow PARO holders to mint these.

Community is the main focus of meme coins.This is why certain cryptocurrencies prefer being linked to influencers rather than endorsing celebrities because influencers are people who affect their following/community.

