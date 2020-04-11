Max Keiser with Lina Seiche on Bitcoin (BTC) Halving and Crypto’s Black Thursday: ‘A Few Bought the Dip’

In a new episode of the Keiser Report, Max Keiser interviewed BTSE’s Marketing Director, discussing technology and the economics of the crypto king.

Cover image via twitter.com

Put your crypto to work 10 BTC

$68.96 Interest per week

$3585.7 Interest per year

4.15% Interest rate Join Now! Sponsored by Celsius.Network

Max Keiser of Russia Today (RT) sat down with Lina Seiche, Marketing Director at BTSE, and discussed the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and developmental progress.

Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of Bitcoin (BTC) Halving

Speaking about the upcoming halving event, Ms. Seiche expressed mixed feelings. In terms of a short-time price movement, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could go either way.

Lina Seiche called the upcoming halving event ‘special’ as compared to its two predecessors, thus making it harder to predict. She also highlighted that data from the 2012 and 2016 halvings shouldn’t be over-estimated, but that the long-term influence of halving on the price of Bitcoin (BTC) will be ‘significant’.

She also outlined the unique features of Bitcoin (BTC), ‘a disinflationary asset in a world of hyperinflated unlimited fiat’ that becomes scarcer as central banks print more money.

How People Traded on Black Thursday

Ms. Seiche also touched the painful events of March 12, otherwise known as ‘Black Thursday in Crypto’, particularly the behavior patterns of traders. According to her, people immediately stopped high-risk trading, started to escape futures trading, and moved the assets to stablecoins. She reassured all of the bulls that miss profit:

‘A few people did buy the dip’

However, the interest has returned rapidly as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) started to recover and BTSE witnessed massive buys.