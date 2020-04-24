Max Keiser Doubles Down on His $400,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction

News
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 19:37
Alex Dovbnya
Max Keiser is not backing down from his eye-popping $400,000 Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction
Cover image via U.Today
Contents

RT regular Max Keiser has just reiterated his $400,000 Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction, which he made before the global economy descended into mayhem due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Keiser Report host is also certain that gold can shoot up to $10,000, which would be nearly a five-fold increase from the current all-time high of the yellow metal that was set in September 2011.  

Related
Russia and China Could Add Bitcoin (BTC) to Their Strategic Reserves, According to Max Keiser

Bitcoin is still attractive

As reported by U.Today, Keiser revealed his new Bitcoin (BTC) price target during his explosive conversation with America’s number one conspiracist Alex Jones.

The eccentric broadcaster started promoting BTC on his show nearly a decade ago when the world’s first cryptocurrency was trading at just $1.

However, Keiser believes that Bitcoin is as attractive at its current prices as it was at $100. 

Related
Raoul Pal Predicts When Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Reach $1 Mln

 

Oil and USD are going to zero 

Keiser believes that only gold and Bitcoin make sense for investors that were caught off-guard by the COVID-19 crisis.

On Apr. 20, oil prices plunge into negative territory for the first time in the market’s entire history due to an enormous glut of crude. Keiser predicts that Saudi Arabia could push demand to a virtual zero by exacerbating its price war against other producers.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar could become unwanted because of the egregious money printing initiated by the Federal Reserve.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website

Trading BotsPromoted

Dax Robot
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy