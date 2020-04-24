Max Keiser Doubles Down on His $400,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction

RT regular Max Keiser has just reiterated his $400,000 Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction, which he made before the global economy descended into mayhem due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Keiser Report host is also certain that gold can shoot up to $10,000, which would be nearly a five-fold increase from the current all-time high of the yellow metal that was set in September 2011.





Bitcoin is still attractive

As reported by U.Today, Keiser revealed his new Bitcoin (BTC) price target during his explosive conversation with America’s number one conspiracist Alex Jones.



The eccentric broadcaster started promoting BTC on his show nearly a decade ago when the world’s first cryptocurrency was trading at just $1.



However, Keiser believes that Bitcoin is as attractive at its current prices as it was at $100.

Oil and USD are going to zero

Keiser believes that only gold and Bitcoin make sense for investors that were caught off-guard by the COVID-19 crisis.



On Apr. 20, oil prices plunge into negative territory for the first time in the market’s entire history due to an enormous glut of crude. Keiser predicts that Saudi Arabia could push demand to a virtual zero by exacerbating its price war against other producers.



Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar could become unwanted because of the egregious money printing initiated by the Federal Reserve.