Marsis: A Self-Govern Decentralized NFT Asset Valuation Platform

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The thriving decentralized finance (DeFi) concepts bring eruptive interpretation in the market, in the year 2020, also preparing for another parabolic move. DeFi has arisen as the most active sector in the blockchain ecosystem, with a wide range of use cases. Moreover, DeFi increases financial security and transparency, unlocks liquidity and growth opportunities, and supports an integrated and standardized economic framework.

In the year 2021, non-fungible token (NFT) has been revolving around the blockchain environment. There’s no doubt that the popularity of NFTs is a groundbreaking innovative use case for blockchain innovation. Many see NFTs as the first breakaway digital asset which is not associated with the price of other cryptos and can stand on its own. Not only will NFTs become a fundamental building block in the new infrastructure of financial markets, but they will also revolutionize the gaming world, and the way fans interact with artists.

Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) brings blockchain-based technologies a step closer to disruption. However, it brings extremely exciting concepts that strive to solve things that go wrong with modern organizations. Through DAO funds could be transferred to anyone in the crypto space. All the financial transactions recorded on blockchain make DAOs fully transparent, immutable, and incorruptible.

Marsis integrates NFTs, DeFi, and DAO together, making it all in one platform for the users. It is a pioneering, self-governing, decentralized NFT evaluation platform. Moreover, the platform is poised to become an alternative to the conservative artistic market and the traditional financial system. Moreover, the project not only evaluates NFTs but also supports an NFT marketplace and NFT fragmentation. Notably, the recent NFT craze made the average valuation of NFT increase over the reach of most enthusiasts. The fragmentation decreases the entry barriers to owning these unique tokens.

In addition, the Marsis protocol enables users to vote on NFTs on the platform to evaluate their market value. In turn, voted NFT can join in DeFi with the more votes an NFT receives the stronger its mining capabilities. The platform makes it a step ahead providing creators the opportunity to trade and vote on the platform.

Also, Marsis adds the most voted NFTs to a trending collection that offer the NFTs and creators greater exposure. Increased exposure enables creators the chance to earn more yield farming returns for their rated NFTs. Even more, with DAO’s Marsis leverages the concepts of blockchain technology and voting mechanism to realize auto-execution of decision-making. Powered by the ‘wisdom of crowds’, users popularize and build the asset evaluation by giving out consensual votes.

Marsis’s native token $SIS is listed on a leading decentralized exchange PancakeSwap on May 25, 2021. In addition, with a PancakeSwap initial dex offering (IDO), Marsis gains extra exposure to the crypto space (please delete this,the share for IDO is now used for the airdrop. All-in-all, Marsis senses huge future growth and the current pitfall. It aims to address the problem by offering a unique platform with incredible features.

Vision of Marsis

Whatever be the different attributes and elements out from Marsis, it all revolves around the ideology of Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO). Being an open-sourced blockchain protocol in which the participants could determine themselves, Marsis fuses this with and upon its NFTs and DeFi elements.

Marsis adopts these elements into tripadvisor and restaurant features. Based on users comments and reviews, the platform helps users to examine the best tripadvisor for online booking through its DeFi and NFT features. Likewise, based on users' comments on the best restaurants, the platform will automatically select the best one.

Marsis users who leave valid comments will be credited. Also, participating in ‘crowd-review’, will help build the industrial consensus slowly, in return they enjoy effective search and best-rated tripadvisory and first-class restaurants.

Marsis and its Key Features

Marsis is the most novel NFT platform that provides enticing rewards. However, Marsis creates a few sophisticated self-built procedures that integrate NFT and DeFi. Despite the ownership problem, Marsis is aware that the market is viewed as a subjective-dominant of trading digital collectibles. This results in short liquidity by the end of the day.

Marsis is developed to be fully secure and transparent, with all smart contracts subject to stringent audits of security. Staking is a mainstay on almost all DeFi products, and it is no different on Marsis. The platform reckons the significance of maintaining a high degree of liquidity, leveraging the goods in DeFi, and applying to the NFT market. By incorporating the DeFi features with on-the-platform activities, users earn while executing their rights in the value-defining process.

DAO-Driven: Powered by the DAO concept, the community is self-governed with no intervention except for necessary remedies. The native utility token SIS plays the supervision role. The token holders may deploy the essence of DAO and achieve transparency and profit maximization.

Powered by the DAO concept, the community is self-governed with no intervention except for necessary remedies. The native utility token SIS plays the supervision role. The token holders may deploy the essence of DAO and achieve transparency and profit maximization. An extensive NFT platform: Marsis offers the most comprehensive NFT trading information. It minimizes the cost of NFT creation; diminishing arbitration, cost, and friction; offering a secured, stable and inclusive NFT trading.

Marsis offers the most comprehensive NFT trading information. It minimizes the cost of NFT creation; diminishing arbitration, cost, and friction; offering a secured, stable and inclusive NFT trading. Voting Protocol: The platform builds consensual NFT market value. Users help in shaping and defining NFT market value by staking SIS tokens and giving out consensual votes. The ultimate aggregated outcomes produced by Marsis will help form an industrial consensus mechanism.

The platform builds consensual NFT market value. Users help in shaping and defining NFT market value by staking SIS tokens and giving out consensual votes. The ultimate aggregated outcomes produced by Marsis will help form an industrial consensus mechanism. DeFi Liquidity: Leverage the DeFi features and encourage Yield Farming. Users profit from liquidity mining of the NFT & DEX pools.

Leverage the DeFi features and encourage Yield Farming. Users profit from liquidity mining of the NFT & DEX pools. Cross-Chain mechanism: Develop and enable a multi-mainstream blockchain ecosystem. Marsis connects mainstream ecosystems like BSC, Ethereum, HECO, and more, realizing the cross-chain free flow of assets.

Develop and enable a multi-mainstream blockchain ecosystem. Marsis connects mainstream ecosystems like BSC, Ethereum, HECO, and more, realizing the cross-chain free flow of assets. Synthetic Asset Aggregator: Perform, coin, and mould integrated centre. Accommodate the imaginary potentiality of the Synthetic Asset, derive asset richness, and meet the public demand.

Perform, coin, and mould integrated centre. Accommodate the imaginary potentiality of the Synthetic Asset, derive asset richness, and meet the public demand. NFT Fragmentation: The platform fractionalizes the NFT, widens the investment market, enriches investing types, lowers the entrance threshold, and eventually gives the best solution to improve NFT liquidity.

Identity Check

There are two common things in Maris, they are SIS tickets and votes. Spacewalker, resident or guest, users anyone can use these two things and gain the benefits. Added to this, Dual-role is another feature, in which users can gain incentives with tokens just by participating. Basically, the system is designed such that users have the ownership to vote.

In addition, Marsis is like a platform on which any users can reveal their talents such as fine art, digital art, music, or beyond. Moreover, the participant will be ranked based on users' votes. This is perhaps beneficial for both participants as well as Marsis.

Notably, users are not required to trade on Marsis to earn tokens. The platform will reward the deserved users for their extraordinary accomplishments. This indicates that users earn with the voted NFT asset.

Marsis Staking Methods

Marsis provides the triple pool features that bring many rewarding systems to all stakeholders, among them, the dual pool, consensus pool, and DEX pool both offer a pleasing staking experience.

DEX Pool

The staking process in the platform is as straightforward as many liquidity platforms. Moreover, the Liquidity Providers (LP) are only required to stake supported liquidity tokens into the pool on the platform. The SIS/BNB pair token is required. This pool offers a 5% commission that is distributed pro-rata to all LPs in the pool at the moment of the trade.

In addition to earning fees, Marsis also allows liquidity providers to sell, transfer, or otherwise use their liquidity tokens in any. Using this technology, liquidity providers can stake the tokens and earn SIS token rewards. Added to this, users can stake token pairs on PancakeSwap and get LP to farm in Marsis DEX Pool to earn SIS as rewards.

Consensus Pool

Spacewalkers vote to stake in the self-generated pools. By giving votes to the ideal NFT pieces, spacewalkers lock and stake the votes. This makes the voted NFT pieces powered by the mining characters, auto-enter the mining activities, and generate rewards.

Even more, the tokens issuance model follows with the fixed block generation rate with a provided decaying periodic cycle. More so, the aggregated rewards account for 28% of the total token supply, creating 28 million SIS as mining supply. Drawing upon one decay cycle lasting for 7 days, the overall reward will be offered in 20 decay cycles with a decaying value of 8% per period.

The pool consists of a built-in circuit breaker/trading curb, which is measured in a selected APY rate. The first period is calculated at an APY of 800%, and the subsequent periods multiply by a coefficient of 0.8. The issuance of rewards is offered in light of the percentage of NFT consensus votes.

Summary

Cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies have taken the world by storm due to their immense potential. Upon this blockchain technological advancements, it gave birth to attributes like DeFi and NFT. Currently, DeFi and NFT both share an equal platform and limit following the trend of cryptocurrency, but on a scale less though. But this scale alone is now bringing forth immense market value and shares in the industry.

The sun is all set to shine bright and the sky to be full of rainbows ahead for Marsis.This is because the platform not only nurtures more NFT, DeFi, and DAO-based features, but also combines and fuses them altogether. Thereby creating an enduring future upon its market value.

With the upcoming innovation and developments within Marsis, for sure it would set a mark above all in the industry.