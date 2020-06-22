Mark Zuckerberg Met with Trump Right Before Testifying About Facebook's Cryptocurrency Aspirations

Mon, 06/22/2020 - 07:48
Alex Dovbnya
Mark Zuckerberg's cryptocurrency testimony was preceded by a dinner with the Trump family
Cover image via www.facebook.com
According to a recent report published by the New York Times, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had a secretive dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 22. 

Notably, the rendezvous, which was organized by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, took place the night before Zuckerberg’s congressional testimony on the Libra cryptocurrency that took place on Oct. 23. 

Who, where, when, and...why? 

While the news about the dinner was initially reported by NBC News back in November, it was not entirely clear who attended it and where and when it took place.

The NYT article states that both First Lady Melania Trump and Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump met with Zuckerberg in the Blue Room, one of the three parlors on the first floor of the White House. Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel, who invested in Bitcoin mining company Layer1, also attended the meeting with his husband Matt Danzeisen.     

The ‘convivial’ dinner was meant to forge stronger ties between Trump and Zuckerberg, but Facebook officials deny that there was any kind of a secretive deal.   

Trump bashes Libra despite his soft spot for Facebook   

Trump has been notably less harsh on Facebook compared to other tech giants such as Amazon and Google.    

Meanwhile, Facebook’s hands-off approach to Trump’s post was criticized after rivaling social media Twitter took a stand against the POTUS.

However, Trump did attack Facebook’s recently revamped Libra last July, claiming that the U.S. Dollar would be the only dominant currency.

image by @realDonaldTrump

As reported by U.Today, a leaked copy of the much-talked-about book written by John Bolton, Trump’s former national security advisor, revealed that he demanded Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to ‘go after’ Bitcoin in 2018. 

