Mark Yusko Explains Rationale Behind His $400,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction

Hedge fund manager Mark Yusko reveals when he expects the Bitcoin (BTC) price to reach a pie-in-the-sky target of $400,000

Morgan Creek Capital Management founder Mark Yusko has doubled down on his $400,000 price prediction during a recent interview. He says that it would be possible as soon as BTC reaches the market cap of gold:

If we come to gold equivalents, meaning that the market cap of gold Bitcoin equals the market cap of gold (which I think is perfectly logical), you could easily see that $400,000 to $500,000 price some time.

Understanding Bitcoin’s latest rally

Speaking of Bitcoin’s most recent rally to $9,400, Yusko claims that it’s a simple story of supply and demand.

The American investor explains that there are two types of buyers -- resilient hodlers and speculators. The latter are responsible for short-term price moves.

Yusko recalls “Black Thursday” of March 12 as a salient example -- the price of BTC dropped 38 percent in one day during a liquidity crunch. As of now, the ball appears to be in the bulls’ court, with the May halving in just four days.



From a long-term perspective, Bitcoin price moves are mainly driven by a multitude of factors such as network growth, regulations, millennial adoption, etc.





The halving hangover

Yusko cautions Bitcoiners that the price is not going to “magically” rise one day after the halving event. He actually believes that speculators will sell the news, thus causing a short-term disappointment for the bulls:

There might even actually be a drop post-halving (as everybody’s, you know, hungover from the halving parties), and then you have this slow steady climb to an all-time high.

The hedge fund manager predicts that BTC could go to as high as $100,000 in 2021 before reaching the new highs.

