LTC, EOS Price Prediction - Further Growth in Doubt. Profound Decline Coming?

Can Litecoin (LTC), and EOS be dark horses and grow faster than other altcoins?

Despite attempts from bulls to show market growth at least in the short-term, sellers are not giving up their positions. This is reflected in the rates of the top 10 coins that are again all in the red zone.

Relevant data for Litecoin (LTC) and EOS is as follows.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Litecoin LTC $2 518 256 262 $39.12 $3 017 345 017 -2.59% EOS EOS $2 117 935 149 $2.30 $2 517 218 492 -1.20%

LTC/USD

The rate of 'digital silver' is falling faster than other altcoins. The decline has made up 3.23% over the past 24 hours. However, in terms of weekly analysis, the price of Litecoin (LTC) has increased by almost 12%.

Litecoin (LTC) has formed an ascending channel since March 16 on the 4H chart. The current situation is considered a correction after a fall to levels below $25 but not the start of a bull run.

As a more likely price forecast, the coin is about to face a short decline to $38 followed by a further rise to the nearest resistance at $40.

Litecoin is trading at $39.32 at press time.

EOS/USD

EOS is feeling slightly better than Litecoin (LTC). Its rate has gone down by 1.97% since yesterday, while the coin has gained 14% over the past week.

From a technical point of view, the EOS chart resembles the one for Litecoin (LTC). The rate is located above the base and the support lines of the Bollinger Band indicator, which is a bullish short-term signal. It is too early to think about an uptrend, however, the increasing trading volume might push the rate to $2.40, where the resistance level is located, within the next few days.

EOS is trading at $2.31 at press time.