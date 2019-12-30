Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest
Original article based on tweet

Low XRP Price Has Two Possible Main Reasons: Mati Greenspan

0
📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    The Quantum Economics founder Mati Greenspan believes that the low XRP price is impacted by the two main issues – both to do with Ripple

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

The price of the third largest cryptocurrency, XRP, has not been doing well throughout 2019. Having started the year from a $0.37 high in January, it only touched the $0.48 briefly on June 23. Last time it so a high close to that level was November 6, when the XRP price reached the $0,30 mark.

Since then, it has been breaking downwards, going below one psychological levels after another – it first went under $0.25, then dropped below $0,22. Since about December 8, XRP has been trading below that level – firmly sitting in the $0.19 area.

XRP price yearly chart
Image via CoinMarketCap

When asked by a crypto enthusiast, why that is happening, the founder of Quantum Economics, trading expert and analyst Mati Greenspan, said that there are two possible reasons for that.

'Two main issues to do with Ripple and XRP'

The question to the expert crypto analyst Mati Greenspan was why despite all the multiple milestones reached by Ripple this year, the price of XRP has remained in the lows for a long time already?

Greenspan believes that there are two major issues with XRP. As per the expert, what is preventing the price from rising is…Ripple.

The first issue is that Ripple holds a great deal of XRP coins and keeps throwing them onto the market on a regular basis. The second is that often in order to use the Ripple’s technology, banks do not need XRP.

The majority of Ripple’s partners are using xCurrent in order just to move funds quickly and just few prefer to utilize the On-Demand Liquidity system (formerly known as xRapid) that is fueled by XRP. This means that the token has much less utility and adoption within the ecosystem then it could have had otherwise.

"XRP faces short term selling pressure from Ripple as well as adoption issues w/in the network."

Still, Mati Greenspan is bullish long term on XRP.

"Prospects are still quite bullish for the long term on both coins [BTC and XRP] in my view."

Must Read
Nobody Buys XRP to Give Ripple Money: David Schwartz - READ MORE

‘XRP, BTC lack just one thing to make the perfect crypto’

Earlier, U.Today reported that a prominent crypto analyst Jacob Canfield wrote that the perfect cryptocurrency must have three crucial aspects – it must be decentralized, secure and scalable.

In his view, both BTC and XRP lack only one of those things. Apparently, these are the issues that the community has been often arguing about – scalability issues for Bitcoin and lack of decentralization for XRP, even though Ripple reps keep assuring investors that XRP is as decentralized as possible.

 

Only the most important posts per day. Infographics, analytics, reviews & summaries. Join our Telegram channel!
#Ripple Price Prediction #Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Adoption

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Prediction: Is Resistance at $0.198 Holding XRP Back?

0
📈 Price Predictions
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Bogdan Zarutsky
    📈 Price Predictions

    Pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by Chinese authorities. Currently, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry.

Cover image via

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

The pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by the actions of the Chinese authorities. 

According to the news, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry:

  • Assets of Century Cloud Core, a subsidiary of the mining firm Bitmain, were frozen
  • The Head of MicroBT, a company that manufactures equipment for cryptocurrency mining, was arrested
  • As part of a fight against stealing electricity, a large number of ASIC miners have been confiscated

XRP/USD Over a Four-Hour (H4) Period

XRPUSD H4 Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Looking at the four-hour period, XRP/USD maintained neutrality. At the same time, the chart overcame a downtrend, which is good news. However, the level near the $0.198 region has kept the price from growing any further.

XRP/USD Over an Hour (H1) Period

XRPUSD H1Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The hour period completely repeats the four-hour period. The force of the bulls is not enough to break the aforementioned level.

It is important to note that the actions by the Chinese authorities look rather strange, given the fact that mining in China is not officially prohibited. 
Even optimistic comments by Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who managed to attract investments a record $200 million in 2019, could not help XRP.

Must Read
Low XRP Price Has Two Possible Main Reasons: Mati Greenspan - READ MORE

What Can Strengthen XRP/USD in the Near Future?

Ripple is heading to Brazil to forge a new partnership there.
Brazil is a leader in innovative technologies and is ready to open up this path for the rest of Latin America.

In addition to Brazil, Ripple is focused on expansion into several other South American countries including Chile, Peru, and Argentina.

As a Side Note:

The company is currently working with Santander Brasil, Bradesco, and Banco Rendimento, which utilizes a payment system but does not yet use XRP.

Subscribe to the official U.Today Telegram channel. Get news first!
#Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Bogdan Zarutsky

Bogdan Zarutsky is a stock market specialist. The first steps in the world of finance he made back in 2006. Bogdan's professional interests include technical analysis, in particular Elliott wave analysis, fundamental analysis, intraday trading, risk management.

In addition, Bogdan is the author of analytical articles on fundamental analysis for stock and currency markets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website