Low XRP Price Has Two Possible Main Reasons: Mati Greenspan

The Quantum Economics founder Mati Greenspan believes that the low XRP price is impacted by the two main issues – both to do with Ripple

The price of the third largest cryptocurrency, XRP, has not been doing well throughout 2019. Having started the year from a $0.37 high in January, it only touched the $0.48 briefly on June 23. Last time it so a high close to that level was November 6, when the XRP price reached the $0,30 mark.

Since then, it has been breaking downwards, going below one psychological levels after another – it first went under $0.25, then dropped below $0,22. Since about December 8, XRP has been trading below that level – firmly sitting in the $0.19 area.

When asked by a crypto enthusiast, why that is happening, the founder of Quantum Economics, trading expert and analyst Mati Greenspan, said that there are two possible reasons for that.

'Two main issues to do with Ripple and XRP'

The question to the expert crypto analyst Mati Greenspan was why despite all the multiple milestones reached by Ripple this year, the price of XRP has remained in the lows for a long time already?

Do you think XRP adoption will lead to positive price impact? From what I’m seeing the more good news coming out the lower the price is dropping. Which I don’t understand? Is this easily explainable, Mati? — Simon Ellison (@simonellison77) December 29, 2019

Greenspan believes that there are two major issues with XRP. As per the expert, what is preventing the price from rising is…Ripple.

The first issue is that Ripple holds a great deal of XRP coins and keeps throwing them onto the market on a regular basis. The second is that often in order to use the Ripple’s technology, banks do not need XRP.

The majority of Ripple’s partners are using xCurrent in order just to move funds quickly and just few prefer to utilize the On-Demand Liquidity system (formerly known as xRapid) that is fueled by XRP. This means that the token has much less utility and adoption within the ecosystem then it could have had otherwise.

Yes. XRP tokenomics is a bit funny that way. The two main issues...



1. Ripple holding a large portion of tokens and selling into the rallies.



2. Usage of the network does not necessarily require XRP tokens. Banks can use Ripplenet w/o ever touching the token. https://t.co/oDM2dO1vhV — Mati Greenspan [not trading advice] (@MatiGreenspan) December 29, 2019

"XRP faces short term selling pressure from Ripple as well as adoption issues w/in the network."

Still, Mati Greenspan is bullish long term on XRP.

"Prospects are still quite bullish for the long term on both coins [BTC and XRP] in my view."

‘XRP, BTC lack just one thing to make the perfect crypto’

Earlier, U.Today reported that a prominent crypto analyst Jacob Canfield wrote that the perfect cryptocurrency must have three crucial aspects – it must be decentralized, secure and scalable.

In his view, both BTC and XRP lack only one of those things. Apparently, these are the issues that the community has been often arguing about – scalability issues for Bitcoin and lack of decentralization for XRP, even though Ripple reps keep assuring investors that XRP is as decentralized as possible.