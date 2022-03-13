Looking for Money Makers? FIREPIN Token (FRPN), Polkadot (DOT), and Polygon (MATIC) Might Help Increase Your Savings

FIREPIN, MATIC and DOT could be the next best deal for investors

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

It’s always good to be asking “what is the next best deal”. With the cryptocurrency industry being so volatile, buyers must explore multiple avenues of interest.

Some cryptocurrencies have exploded in popularity and then diminished investors’ profits. However, it can also go the other way.

For this reason, we will be looking at newcomer FIREPIN Token (FRPN), the more established Polygon (MATIC), and Polkadot (DOT).

FIREPIN Token (FRPN)

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is a brand-new cryptocurrency founded in January 2022. The token has been audited by Certik so we know they are legit, which is something very important because you can never be too sure if something is a scam or not these days.

FRPN has just started stage one of their pre-sale and it’s safe to say that the token is doing very well. The token’s starting price was $0.000067, and it has already jumped to $0.000313 at a +367% increase.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is a community-based DAO platform that can be used with Metaverse. To make 3D and metaverse virtual reality games, it will use its treasury fund. It will also connect the ecosystems of many different blockchains and make NFT games with them. This token's goal is to employ user assets to assist the creation of NFT (Non-Fungible Token) gaming projects. The FIREPIN Token (FRPN) community will make any critical choices by majority voting.

Polygon (MATIC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance's Smart Chain (BSC), Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) are some of the cryptocurrencies accessible by FIREPIN (FRPN). Buyers will be able to do multi-chain swaps at the lowest and most timely prices feasible thanks to a mixture of technologies.

FIREPIN (FRPN) will have a 15% pre-sale allocation on PancakeSwap (PS) and Uniswap (US).

Polygon (MATIC)

Originally known as the MATIC network, Polygon has been built to fix a lot of problems with the Ethereum blockchain. It's a new type of network.

In the beginning, it was meant to be scalable, but it quickly turned into a multi-purpose environment that's been rising in popularity. When the Initial Exchange Offerings (IEO) craze was going on, MATIC made its debut on the Binance Launchpad in 2019.

With Polygon, you can do almost everything you can do on Ethereum, but without having to pay a lot of money for gas or having a slow throughput. In the Polygon ecosystem, there are now many more possibilities for both users and developers. It was originally meant to be a simple scaling solution, but it has grown to include the use of Ethereum-based decentralised apps, mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs), node validation and delegation, stake MATIC, and more.

MATIC is currently trading at $1.46 according to coingecko.com at the time of writing.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot is a high-performance smart contract platform made up of a network of blockchains that work together. Its goal is to outperform Ethereum.

Polkadot's relay chain, a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus-based blockchain, is at the core of the platform. Its job is to run the whole thing. Many threads, called parachains, are connected to the relay chain. Each parachain has its own decentralised applications (dApps) and decentralised finance (DeFi) services. Parachains can even talk to other blockchains.

In November, Polkadot started auctioning off parachain slots to other people who want to make games. As of 2022, five parachains have been linked to the relay chain. Polkadot plans to support 100 parachains at some point. At that point, the network may be able to process more than one million transactions per second (TPS), with each transaction taking less than 60 seconds to finish. Ethereum, on the other hand, has 14 TPS and can take up to six minutes to complete transactions.

DOT is currently trading at $18.11 according to coingecko.com at the time of writing.

