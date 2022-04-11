Logarithmic Finance (LOG) Token Launches to Address Pains of DeFi Segment

XRP, Avalanche, Logarithmic Finance and Acranup are gaining traction, offering far more impressive technical features than those of Bitcoin

The crypto market continues to grow at lightning speed. Bitcoin (BTC) may be the most popular cryptocurrency right now, but its competitors are gaining momentum and offering way more impressive technical features.

XRP (XRP)

XRP (XRP) is a permissionless, open-source, decentralised blockchain that can execute and complete transactions in as little as 3-5 seconds. XRP's aims are to provide a quick, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible solution for worldwide commercial transactions. The XRP token is used to allow lightning-fast cross-border payments between banks and institutions. Currently, sending money abroad can take up to 5 days and cost a significant amount of money. The transaction takes less than a few seconds and costs only a fraction of an XRP.

Many of the world's top banks will use the convenience that XRP provides. Ripple Labs, the firm behind XRP, has recently made progress in its legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Avalanche (AVAX)

Launched in 2020, Avalanche (AVAX) has become notable for its burning process. In cryptocurrency, burning a token is transferring it to an unreachable address, essentially removing it from circulation. Similar to stock buybacks, this practice can enhance the price of a token by lowering supply for a given amount of demand. Because Avalanche (AVAX) burns all transaction fees on its network, the token supply lowers as the platform is used more.

Smart contracts are used by the Avalanche blockchain platform to support various applications and protocols. The platform's competitive edge stems from its quick transaction speed and commitment to scalability. Avalanche has risen to the top of the cryptocurrency industry by offering near-instant transaction completion.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is an exciting new Layer-3 swapping protocol that aims to solve major DeFi issues and provide an efficient environment for innovators and investors. This project's main purpose is to ensure smooth interoperability by overcoming the limitations of previous swapping protocols in terms of cross-chain transfers.

Logarithmic Finance aims to provide a safe, non-custodial platform that allows tokens to be easily exchanged between blockchain networks while also providing different ways to earn money. By employing a safe coding scheme, in which only relevant data is saved on the blockchain, LOG will accomplish their aim of reducing gas fees by 80%.

One other important platform's advantage is an NFT auction to which LOG token holders will have exclusive access, allowing innovators to obtain payment in exchange for cryptocurrencies or stablecoins.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is now supported on Ethereum (ETH). However, the LOG team intends to offer blockchain variety, including these networks: Polygon (MATIC), Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Solana (SOL), Tezos (XTZ), and Avalanche (AVAX).

Acranup token enters pre-sale phase

There have been several outstanding successful presales, such as Ethereum (ETH) or Filecoin (FIL). These cryptos raised considerable sums during their presale stages.

Acranup (ACRN) is another DeFi coin that is currently in presale. Acranup is a public blockchain technology that powers a thriving ecosystem by utilising a series of algorithmic decentralised stablecoins. The Acranup project's purpose is to build a virtual currency powered by cryptocurrencies rather than the US dollar. The ACRN team is constructing a decentralised financial infrastructure owned by its members and utilised for their advantage, with the goal of assisting the global community.



