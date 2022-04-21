Logarithmic Finance (LOG), Solana (SOL), and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Novel and Veteran Cryptos for 2022

Here are three coins that stand out and are worth keeping an eye on: Logarithmic Finance, Solana and Shiba Inu

The start of a new fiscal year appears to be a good opportunity to make some strategic expenditures. Although the crypto market is saturated with new coins, there are a handful that stand out and are worth keeping an eye on. These tokens were created after market trends and history were taken into account. These coins are expected to control the market and reward investors due to their unique characteristics and innovation.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a layer-3 switching protocol that allows innovators and investors to communicate in a seamless and efficient manner. According to a white paper issued by Logarithmic Finance (LOG), the company's roadmap envisions future developments that will be incorporated into an ecosystem to provide innovators and investors with the DeFi miracles that they so richly deserve.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) aspires to create a multichain and cross-chain ecosystem capable of producing funds on any blockchain network, including Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), BNB Chain (BNB), Solana (SOL), and Avalanche (AVAX).

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a currency that places a premium on security and has been certified by the reputable CertiK auditors. All of the properties of Logarithmic finance will entice potential investors to the new cryptocurrency, especially as it is a fully multi chain and cross-chain compatible platform, which many other cryptocurrencies lack.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is a well-known cryptocurrency that has experienced many ups and downs throughout the years. The cryptocurrency has dropped by more than 7% in the last seven days, giving potential investors a fantastic opportunity to buy in before it rises again. The expression 'buy the dip' is commonly used in the cryptocurrency market, although it can be tough to master. The chart below shows the Solana (SOL) price over the last seven days.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) price movement has produced two different troughs known as Adam and Eve since January 4. From January 4 to February 9, SHIB created a V-shaped valley known as "Adam," followed by a rounded bottom building known as "Eve." SHIB is flying above a key support area because Eve isn't finished yet.

The Adam and Even setup will be complete if SHIB retests the $0.0000329 hurdle. The formation indicates a 38 percent upswing to $0.0000454, which is derived by multiplying the valley's depth by the $0.0000329 breakout point.

SHIB is currently trading at $0.0000249 and is still a long way from completing the setup, as previously said.The Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is trading within the $0.0000235 to $0.0000255 demand zone, the chances of an upswing are good.

If SHIB can surpass the $0.0000329 hurdle, it will begin a 38 percent rise to $0.0000454.

