Tue, 05/10/2022 - 12:25
Guest Author
Logarithmic Finance's presale continues, while most of the top cryptocurrencies are down
Logarithmic Finance (LOG) Presale Underway Amidst Crypto Markets Collapsing
There are tens of thousands of cryptocurrencies currently available on the market. With growing numbers of new coins being launched, the popularity of crypto is not much behind.

However, as a beginner, it can be challenging and daunting to find a smart bet, especially when most of the top cryptocurrencies are down.

Why are presales becoming more popular?

Previously successful presales are the main influence of presale popularity among experienced crypto users.

Presale tokens are often considered a fairly safer choice for crypto beginners because they do not present the same price volatility as established coins.

Pre-sales of heavyweight altcoins: Short recap

Several prominent presales have paved the way for other new altcoins, attracting more attention from crypto experts and investors.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency on the market today, debuted at the presale stage in 2014. It collected $2.3 million on the first day (7.4 million ETH).

Filecoin (FIL) presale is among the most successful in the crypto industry to date. It generated a phenomenal $52 million during its initial presale stage in 2017, and another $205 million during the Initial Coin Offering (ICO).

Another blockchain with an unforgettable launch success is Tezos (XTZ). The platform held a very successful Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in 2017, raising a then-record $232 million.

Logarithmic Finance announces presale for LOG token

Logarithmic Finance (LOG), a Layer-3 swapping protocol, aims to create a platform for both inventors and crypto enthusiasts. The Logarithmic Finance white paper discusses its strategy for developing an advanced ecosystem in which customers may benefit from the industry's top DeFi (Decentralised Finance) technologies and solutions.

Logarithmic Finance's governance and utility ERC-20 token is LOG. Its holders are set to benefit from several platform features, including governance rights, staking rewards, Exclusive Pools Access, competitive swap ratios, high yield investment and other discounts.

If you have been convinced and are interested in learning more about Logarithmic Finance, check out the links below, where you can join LOG presale.

https://presale.logarithmic.finance/register

https://logarithmic.finance/

https://t.me/LOGARITHMIC_FINANCE_OFFICIAL

https://twitter.com/LOGARITHMIC_FI

