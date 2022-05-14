Logarithmic Finance (LOG) Pre-Sale Welcomes Participants while Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) Back To Surging

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a new token that is being launched currently through a presale. The LOG Token introduces a new portal for providing an easy connection between communities and project developers. It will help in granting easy access to funds for project owners while providing multiple benefits to supporters. Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) are two veteran coins that have established their position as leading cryptocurrency tokens. Read on to find out about some interesting updates from these three coins and why you should invest in them.

Cardano’s DEX Minswap has the highest TVL

Minswap is a decentralized exchange built on the Cardano ecosystem and supports multiple networks. It allows users to exchange tokens across blockchains and has become one of the largest DEXs in terms of total volume locked. The Minswap platform was funded directly by the community and will be governed through a DAO. It will help in ensuring more adoption of the ADA Token. A basic advantage of a multi-pool DEX like Minswap is that users can get better DeFi rewards and save on gas fees.

Solana signs partnership agreement with Krafton

Krafton, the publisher of the popular PUBG game, has signed a partnership agreement with Solana Labs to build blockchain games and help in their marketing. This could potentially prove to be very bullish for the SOL token in the future. Krafton is one of the most successful game building communities and could help in providing a boost to NFT gaming in the Solana ecosystem.

Logarithmic Finance reconsiders DeFi and metaverses

Logarithmic Finance is a new platform that will help investors and project developers get access to multiple liquidity pools. Users will be able to invest and get access to better yields by selecting a network of their choice. Project developers will be able to create multiple pools and raise funds on any blockchain network.

Gas fees have become an issue on major networks such as Ethereum and providing multiple network interoperability will help Logarithmic Finance in attracting more liquidity providers.

The LOG Token will be used to carry out different functions inside the ecosystem being created by the Logarithmic Finance team. It will be used as a reward mechanism and will also help to govern the entire platform. Users will be able to vote on various proposals including the creation of new pools and reward methods.

In the future, holders of the LOG Token will also get priority access to new projects being supported by the ecosystem. A tier-based model will be established based on the number of tokens held by a user.

The present DeFi protocols suffer from inadequate liquidity, strict regulation on the deployment of pools, poorly written contracts, and very high listing costs. Logarithmic Finance will introduce DAO based governance and help the community in gaining a share of the rewards of liquidity pools. Users will get a greater say in determining which projects are to be supported and there will be no restriction on pool creation.

NFT auction facility will be introduced for holders of the LOG Token. NFT swaps will be permissible on the site through multiple stable coins and tokens.

The governance of the LOG empire will be handed over to the community after the launch of the DAO. No single individual will be able to control the ecosystem but every holder will determine the future road map of the Logarithmic Finance site and collective decision making will be encouraged.

