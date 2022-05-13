Logarithmic Finance (LOG) Pre-Sale Continues as Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) Inch Closer to Major Upgrades

Logarithmic Finance undergoes presale as Ethereum and Cardano are soon to be upgraded

In May, 2022, LOG token of Logarithmic Finance (LOG) undergoes pre-sale.

Since the market has been recently laden with fluctuations and volatility, crypto owners have been wondering if they should remain with the old coins or seek out new ones to add to portfolio.

What is the potential for Logarithmic Finance (LOG)?

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) operates as both a multichain and cross-chain platform that attempts to bring together major blockchains like Polygon (MATIC), Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

As a layer-3 switching protocol, its objective is to bring investors together with entrepreneurs in the finance and technology industry without any form of communication friction between them.

Logarithmic Finance’s (LOG) major aim according to its whitepaper, is to be the link between innovators and investors to bring about advancement in visibility and adoption of crypto.

LOG token holders will have the ability to swap their assets at NFT auctions. Because of this, Logarithmic Finance (LOG) developers are working hard to build an ecosystem that can accommodate artists and investors alike.

Using homomorphic encryption, Logarithmic Finance (LOG) developers are attempting to protect every transaction performed on their swapping mechanism.

Their modular structure code means that only critical data will be optimized.

Over time, all of these will bring about a unique, and sustainable environment for users with the added bonus of having negligible cost fees.

The soon to come upgrade of Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH), which is known best for its native token, ETH, has been experiencing a downward trend recently. This trend however has been seen by many as an opportunity to "buy the dip".

Ethereum is planning to implement some sophisticated software modifications that could make it slightly volatile till the year ends.

Its quest to change to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus from a proof-of-work (PoW) protocol that's being used by its rivals such as Bitcoin (BTC), is the major reason for this.

Whatever the case may be, Ethereum's (ETH) influence within the cryptocurrency market is not in question, and its impending switch to a PoS will allow the cryptocurrency to improve the scalability, interoperability and security of its network.

Cardano’s blockchain influence (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) has made a name for itself as one of the fastest developing blockchain projects in the crypto space.

Cardano (ADA) stands for security and provides a sustainable blockchain that possesses several use cases.

Their major aim is to easily redistribute power from the most unaccountable, non-transparent structures to finer margins with better transparency.

Cardano (ADA) prides itself as a third-generation blockchain that aims to help various smart contracts with the perfect application of governance for their supplied tokens.

Cardano's team of experts is dedicated to making sure it transforms into a completely decentralised and self-sustaining system.

With regards to Cardano's (ADA) future plans, its team is building a blockchain that will meet and exceed the needs of many underprivileged people with several projects aimed for Africa, following Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson’s trip to the continent several months ago.

