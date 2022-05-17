Logarithmic Finance Launches New DeFi Coin LOG to Challenge Uniswap (UNI), PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Logarithmic Finance is ready to address major challenges of DeFi space as Uniswap and PancakeSwap continue to lead the DeFi markets

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Taking over the crypto world, decentralised finance (DeFi) allows users to make purchases, transfers and transactions without the need of a third party or any paperwork. Allowing users to be pseudonymous, it is easy and open for anyone to make financial transactions.

Established projects such as Uniswap (UNI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are currently leading the DeFi markets.

New ones including the likes of Logarithmic Finance are ready to address major challenges of DeFi space.

The main benefits of using DeFi include:

Safe and reliable: funds are transferred directly between two users and their wallets only; the funds are not sent to any third party.

Global: There are no restrictions on who can make transactions. You can exchange worldwide without any limits or additional fees.

Pseudonymous: No personal information is required when making transactions, giving the user full financial freedom.

Uniswap (UNI) continues to grow

Uniswap is the largest decentralised protocol running on the Ethereum blockchain and has gained a significant amount of popularity over time. Swapping only ERC20 tokens, UNI is currently the most used DeFi protocol within the crypto market. Whilst most exchanges charge fees, Uniswap allows users to trade tokens without the need for any middlemen or fees. Any token can be added to Uniswap by funding it with an equivalent value of ETH.

How does PancakeSwap (CAKE) differ?

One of Uniswap’s biggest competitors, PancakeSwap, is a decentralised exchange built on the Binance Smart Chain. Although it is similar to Uniswap in the sense that it is a DeFi exchange, providing its users with financial freedom, PancakeSwap has more rewards for its users.

For example, if you stake CAKE, you will be rewarded with SYRUP at a 1:1 ratio. By holding SYRUP, users are entitled to 25% of the CAKE emissions which are distributed proportionally to holders. This is a great way to attract users to PancakeSwap as users can earn more.

PancakeSwap has various interactive features that allow users to earn money whilst having fun. For example, users can play the PancakeSwap lottery by using the CAKE token. This is a unique way to make PancakeSwap stand out and build a community.

LOG token goes live in pre-sale

Currently in the presale stage, Logarithmic Finance is one of the newer decentralised protocols to enter the market. At the time of writing, LOG only supports the Ethereum blockchain but their development roadmap includes supporting multiple blockchains such as Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Solana, and Tezos.

By having a multi-chain platform, Logarithmic Finance will ensure tokens can move easily between blockchains. This will also be beneficial for new projects to collect finance on any chain.

