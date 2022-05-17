Logarithmic Finance Launches New DeFi Coin LOG to Challenge Uniswap (UNI), PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Sponsored
Tue, 05/17/2022 - 12:51
article image
Guest Author
Logarithmic Finance is ready to address major challenges of DeFi space as Uniswap and PancakeSwap continue to lead the DeFi markets
Logarithmic Finance Launches New DeFi Coin LOG to Challenge Uniswap (UNI), PancakeSwap (CAKE)
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Taking over the crypto world, decentralised finance (DeFi) allows users to make purchases, transfers and transactions without the need of a third party or any paperwork. Allowing users to be pseudonymous, it is easy and open for anyone to make financial transactions.

Established projects such as Uniswap (UNI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are currently leading the DeFi markets. 

New ones including the likes of Logarithmic Finance are ready to address major challenges of DeFi space.

The main benefits of using DeFi include:

  • Safe and reliable: funds are transferred directly between two users and their wallets only; the funds are not sent to any third party.
  • Global: There are no restrictions on who can make transactions. You can exchange worldwide without any limits or additional fees.
  • Pseudonymous: No personal information is required when making transactions, giving the user full financial freedom.
blockchain
Source: stock.adobe.com

Uniswap (UNI) continues to grow

Uniswap is the largest decentralised protocol running on the Ethereum blockchain and has gained a significant amount of popularity over time. Swapping only ERC20 tokens, UNI is currently the most used DeFi protocol within the crypto market. Whilst most exchanges charge fees, Uniswap allows users to trade tokens without the need for any middlemen or fees. Any token can be added to Uniswap by funding it with an equivalent value of ETH.

How does PancakeSwap (CAKE) differ?

One of Uniswap’s biggest competitors, PancakeSwap, is a decentralised exchange built on the Binance Smart Chain. Although it is similar to Uniswap in the sense that it is a DeFi exchange, providing its users with financial freedom, PancakeSwap has more rewards for its users.

For example, if you stake CAKE, you will be rewarded with SYRUP at a 1:1 ratio. By holding SYRUP, users are entitled to 25% of the CAKE emissions which are distributed proportionally to holders. This is a great way to attract users to PancakeSwap as users can earn more.

PancakeSwap has various interactive features that allow users to earn money whilst having fun. For example, users can play the PancakeSwap lottery by using the CAKE token. This is a unique way to make PancakeSwap stand out and build a community.

logarithmic finance
Source: stock.adobe.com

LOG token goes live in pre-sale

Currently in the presale stage, Logarithmic Finance is one of the newer decentralised protocols to enter the market. At the time of writing, LOG only supports the Ethereum blockchain but their development roadmap includes supporting multiple blockchains such as Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Solana, and Tezos.

By having a multi-chain platform, Logarithmic Finance will ensure tokens can move easily between blockchains. This will also be beneficial for new projects to collect finance on any chain.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG):

Presale: https://presale.logarithmic.finance/register

Website: https://logarithmic.finance/

Telegram: https://t.me/LOGARITHMIC_FINANCE_OFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LOGARITHMIC_FI

#Logarithmic Finance
article image
About the author
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Leadership and Real-World Impact of Crypto: Andreessen Horowitz Publishes First Annual Report
05/17/2022 - 15:30
Ethereum (ETH) Leadership and Real-World Impact of Crypto: Andreessen Horowitz Publishes First Annual Report
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Venture Capital Giant a16z Does Not Consider Cardano Competitor of Ethereum
05/17/2022 - 15:20
Venture Capital Giant a16z Does Not Consider Cardano Competitor of Ethereum
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image SHIB Army Burns 803 Million Shiba in 2 Hours, 272.5 Million Since Yesterday Morning
05/17/2022 - 14:50
SHIB Army Burns 803 Million Shiba in 2 Hours, 272.5 Million Since Yesterday Morning
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan