Logarithmic Finance Launches LOG, a Token for Cross-Chain Fans in 2022

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In the middle of all the fluctuations that have overshadowed the crypto market, the investors are debating whether to put their faith in the new coins or invest in the old ones. While the old coins are long-established, they are showing negative patterns over the recent market slump.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a budding presence in the crypto market whilst the recent data of Ethereum (ETH) are also worth checking out.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a cross and multi-chain platform that integrates with major blockchain networks like Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX), and the BNB Chain. It's a layer-3 switching protocol aimed at connecting investors and fintech entrepreneurs while also reducing communication friction. According to their ambitious and impressive whitepaper, LOG's major goal is to bridge the gap between investors and innovators to advance visibility and adoption of crypto ecosystem UX/UI.

Holders of LOG tokens will be able to exchange their cryptocurrency for assets during NFT auctions. As a result, LOG developers are working to create an ecosystem that will bring together investors, inventors, and artists.

Through homomorphic encryption, the developers hope to protect all transactions on the swapping mechanism. Furthermore, because of the clean and modular code structure, only critical data will be optimised. In the long run, this will be more environmentally sustainable, with the added benefit of relatively lower gas fees.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is a blockchain platform but is best known for its native token ETH. Over the past month, ETH has shown a downward trend which could be perceived as an opportunity to ‘buy the dip’. However, further research might show the opposite trend.

Ethereum is going to implement extremely sophisticated software modifications this summer, which could make ETH tokens volatile for the rest of the year. After an event known as "the merge," the blockchain network, which now uses the proof-of-work algorithm that drives bitcoin, will move to a proof-of-stake consensus. The proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, according to experts, is less battle-proof than the proof-of-work algorithm, which has a slight chance to spell disaster for the Ethereum network. Investors may find it difficult to place their trust in a well-known coin that is undergoing such severe changes.

