Litecoin Price Surges 4 % in One Hour with New Multisig Wallet Provider, BitGo

Multi-signature wallets powered by BitGo will be utilized as the custody for LTC users' funds. Recently, BitGo inked partnerships with EOS, Tron and Bitcoin SV blockchains.
High Tech, High Prices
Shortly after the announcement, Litecoin price surged 4 % in almost an hour. Though it may be caused by Bitcoin bull run after the U.S. strike against Iranian general, it looks like new storage technology could also contribute to this gain.
A multi-signature wallet is not the only technological upgrade in Litecoin blockchain. Also, the development update on MimbleWimble protocol has been released recently.
On the third day of the New Year, the cryptocurrency market has started with the price rise of the leading crypto. Respectively, altcoins have followed its scenario and all top 10 coins are in the green zone now.
The relevant information on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP are looking the next way.
Name
Ticker
Market Cap
Price
Volume (24h)
Change (24h)
Bitcoin
BTC
$133 322 651 241
$7 350,18
$25 674 814 619
2,36%
Ethereum
ETH
$14 489 119 095
$132,78
$9 452 083 597
1,85%
XRP
XRP
$8 369 569 788
$0,193124
$1 298 091 670
0,82%
BTC/USD
The new 2020 year has started with high volatility of the leading cryptocurrency. If yesterday its rate went below $6,900, currently, the coin is trading around $7,300.
Bitcoin not only won back its fall, by adding more than $400 in value but also formed a reversal figure 'Inverted head and shoulders'. The current price of $7,300 is accompanied by a good trading volume.
If the figure is successfully worked out, one more important milestone will be overcome - an inclined line with a maximum at the end of June, in this case, it is part of the Wedge formation and is regarded as a reversal pattern.
Bitcoin is trading at $7,317 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum shows less positive price dynamics that Bitcoin. The rate of the main altcoin has risen by 1.86% over the previous 24 hours.
Despite the current growth, Ethereum is unlikely to form a reversal soon. As a short-term idea, one should pay close attention to the resistance level at $135. If ETH breaks it and the daily candle will be closed above it, the crucial point of $150 might be reached soon.
Ethereum is trading at $132.36 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the least growing token. Its price has increased by less than 1% over the last day.
On the 4H chart, XRP is trying to hold the ongoing short-term growth. At the moment, the strong resistance is located near the level of $0.1950. Concerning the closest price projections, it is unlikely to fix above it as the trading volume remains still low and buyers' are not active enough. In this case, one can expect a consolidation phase in the range between $0.19 and $0.1930.
