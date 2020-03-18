Litecoin (LTC) Price Expected to Hit $56 as Analysts Turn Bullish

Original article based on tweet

The ‘digital silver’ has been fluctuating in the $30 area, trading flat. However, crypto traders believe it is about to make a bullish move

As the year started, Litecoin managed to rise and hit the $83.03 all-time high in late February, as per the CoinMarketCap chart. Since then, it has continued dropping and on March 12, when the flagship cryptocurrency lost around 50 percent of its value, LTC dropped slightly less, from $48 to $31.

Another brief decline followed as the LTC price went down to touch the $25 area. At the time of writing, the sixth biggest cryptocurrency is exchanging hands at around $33.

Meanwhile, crypto traders from Twitter and TradingView are sharing bullish takes on the LTC price, expecting it to start rising soon.

‘Long-term reversal symptoms’

Trader and founder of The Birb Nest, @crypto_birb, has shared an LTC chart from a few days ago, on which, he says, there are some signs showing that Litecoin may reverse long term soon. However, he predicts there will still be moments of bearish movements.

$LTC chart from 2 days back. Some long-term reversal symptoms. Will certainly watch to catch a few dips on it. pic.twitter.com/bPRmMalc7I — Crypto₿irb (@crypto_birb) March 17, 2020

‘Bullish on LTC’

In his tweet, trader @CryptoCapo_ says that he believes the LTC/BTC pair will be bullish if it manages to break the trend line.

$LTC / BTC - EW count



Bullish, especially if it breaks that TL. pic.twitter.com/P9NOffp6D6 — il Capo Of Crypto (@CryptoCapo_) March 18, 2020

Must Read Bitcoin (BTC) Price May Hit $50,000 Relatively Quickly: Three Arrows Capital CEO - READ MORE

‘LTC may hit $56’

Trader ‘transparent-fx’ from TradingView expects that Litecoin could potentially grow to the $52.29-$56 zone from its current position on the LTC/USD chart. He says that it could happen if there is enough accumulation on the market.

He also offers a bearish scenario. According to him, if there is no accumulation, LTC may decline to $20, create an Inverted Head and Shoulders pattern and then surge to the same zone - $52.29-$56.