Litecoin (LTC), HUH Token (HUH), Solana (SOL): ‘Old But Gold’ or New-Gen Crypto Assets?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Introduction

With the value of different cryptocurrencies exploding every day, no one wants to miss out on the next gem. Instead of trying to find a bluechip investment, sometimes, entering the project on early stage might be a smart bet.

HUH Token (HUH) in Q2, 2022

HUH Token (HUH) made the headlines upon its launch in December 2021. It amassed over 12,000 wallets holders after just 10 days. By Dec.16, 2021, fully diluted market capitalization of HUH exceeded $127 million.

Unusual coin design: HUH pioneers Utimeme concept

The HUH Token (HUH) has been described as the industry’s first Utimeme – combining the power of a meme coin and the usability and ease of a utility token.

HUH Token (HUH) also offers a multi-level referral system. Whenever you refer someone and decide to purchase HUH Token (HUH), you might get 10% off their first purchase in Binance coin (BNB) while both might obtain 10-20% discount on selling fees. The best part is you can use your referral code to bring in as many friends in as you want, and 10% bonus in BNB might be received each time.

SOLANA (SOL)

With its highly efficient network, high transaction speeds, and low transaction costs, Solana (SOL) has been steadily rising in price. Its value went up a staggering 10,000% in 2021. Dubbed the “Ethereum Killer,” with the moves Solana (SOL) has been making, we should be calling it the king of crypto. It has both considerably faster transaction speeds and lower transaction costs than Ethereum (ETH). The Solana (SOL) blockchain was built to be easily scalable and is currently among one of the fastest and most efficient in the industry.

LITECOIN (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) was released in October 2011, promising cheaper and faster transactions than Bitcoin (BTC), and they have kept their promises. After Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC) is still the one of the most purchased cryptocurrencies, and they’re close to the top of the list when it comes to their transaction speeds. It is about three times cheaper than Solana (SOL) when making transactions and it takes 2.5 minutes to complete a block on the Litecoin (LTC) blockchain. This is a good step forward from the 10 minutes it takes on the Bitcoin (BTC) Blockchain. It’s easy to see why many investors have faith in Litecoin (LTC).

