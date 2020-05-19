Last Time This Bitcoin Metric Flashed Green, Investors Had 'Outsized' Returns

News
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 06:10
Alex Dovbnya
The severe drop in mining revenue might mark the start of a Bitcoin bull run that could be reminiscent of its previous cycles
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

On-chain research firm Glassnode has noted that Bitcoin’s Puell Multiple metric is now in the green for the first time since January 2019.

Hence, the firm states that it could be an ‘excellent period’ for investors to accumulate more BTC in order to be able to get outsized returns.

Related
Number of Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Hits Two-Year High. Is Another Bull Run on the Horizon?

Shedding light on compulsory sellers 

Puell Multiple, which was developed by Bitcoin analyst David Puell, is calculated by dividing the daily value issuance of BTC by its yearly moving average.

In such a way, Glassnode factors in compulsory sellers (miners who have to cover the cost of their hardware).  

As a result of the third reward cut, the daily issuance of new coins was cut in half (from 12.5 BTC to 6.25 BTC).

This has taken a significant toll on the revenue of the miners, which has plunged 48 percent, according to Blockchain data

Related
98 Percent of Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Rigs to Become Obsolete

Bottoming out  

It is worth noting that Puell Multiple has so far managed to mark the bottom of every bear market, including 2012 and 2015. 

The metric also dipped in the green zone back in early 2019 after miners capitulated in December 2018. 

Recently, BTC also printed seven back-to-back green candles on the weekly chart, which also looks early similar to the start of the Q2 bull market.    

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy