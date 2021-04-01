Kava's HARD Protocol Launches in V2, Offers up to 25% APY in BTC

HARD Protocol, the first-ever cross-chain DeFi on Kava blockchain, activates its v2 with upgraded yield programs and native token

HARD Protocol, a cross-chain decentralized financial ecosystem by Kava Labs, is approaching its v2 release. Why is it different from other DeFi protocols?

HARD Protocol offers up to 25 percent in APY even for Bitcoin (BTC) holders

According to a press release shared with U.Today, upon the completion of its Testnet v5.1, Kava Labs activates the mainnet of its HARD Protocol DeFi.

Image via Kava Labs

Its lending/borrowing engine now offers high rates for different assets, including the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC). At the same time, the vast majority of DeFis work only on a single chain: Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain or Tron.

The upgrade witnessed by its rewards mechanism is focused on large-scale institutional market players. In HARD Protocol V2, they can enjoy up to 25 percent in annualized yearly revenue denominated in their assets (even in Bitcoins!).

Additionally, the latest upgrade introduces rewards in HARD tokens for both lenders and borrowers. This step advances the liquidity-providing process and will attract new users to HARD ecosystem.

More power to HARD community

Also, this upgrade reconsiders the governance model of the HARD protocol. Starting from v2, the HARD community is authorized to implement meaningful changes to the protocol, including adjusting protocol parameters, adding new markets and updating HARD allocation rates.

This solution is intended to incentivize in-protocol development initiatives. The Kava Labs team stresses that the governance model adjustment will result in more robust community-driven protocol optimization.

HARD Protocol is the first multi-asset decentralized financial protocol that onboards users with their own currencies, leveraging next-gen DeFi segment concepts and technologies.