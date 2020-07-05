Kanye West Now Running for President (and It’s Good for Bitcoin)

Kanye West might be America’s new president. Unlike Donald Trump, he’s a fan of Bitcoin

When America was busy celebrating Independence Day, rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West dropped a bombshell on Twitter by announcing his White House bid.

While the seriousness of his intention remains unclear, the new candidate quickly gained support from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

image by @kanyewest

An apolitical currency

West gave his first nod to the cryptocurrency industry by tweeting ‘decentralize’ on Apr. 25, 2018.

image by @kanyewest

Shortly after that, one of the most decorated hip-hop artists in history directly mentioned Bitcoin in a positive light during his interview with TMZ that took place in May 2018.



The design of the now-delayed $20 bill with American abolitionist Harriet Tubman, which U.S. President Donald Trump slammed as ‘pure political correctness’ during his first presidential campaign in 2016, made him turn to Bitcoin.

Yeezy claimed that seeing that bill reminded him of slavery, and he wanted to use Bitcoin, a decentralized and trustless currency that has no borders:

‘That was the moment that I wanted to use Bitcoin, when I saw Harriet Tubman on a $20 bill.’

Since the 2018 interview, West has been silent on crypto, so it’s unclear whether his stance remains the same.



Trump is not a fan

Trump, who will most likely face off against his Democratic opponent Joe Biden this November, tweeted that he wasn’t a fan of Bitcoin back in July 2019.



As reported by U.Today, Trump’s former security advisor John Bolton wrote that the POTUS had personally told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to crack down on the world’s largest cryptocurrency in his tell-all book.

