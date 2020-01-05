BTC
0.34%
7382.8
ETH
1.06%
135.75
LTC
1.26%
43.37
EOS
1.43%
2.693
XRP
1.14%
0.1952
ADA
0.15%
0.03448
NEO
-0.49%
9.107
TRX
1.12%
0.0136
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

John McAfee Turns His Back on Bitcoin, Refuses to Eat His Words if BTC Price Doesn't Reach $1 Mln

0
📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    John McAfee is walking back on his most important promise that has kept the cryptocurrency community entertained for more than two years

Cover image via u.today
Contents

John McAfee has just backpedaled on one of the wildest wagers in the history of crypto. In his recent tweet, the cybersecurity tycoon makes it clear that his promise to eat his penis if the Bitcoin price doesn't go to $1 mln by Dec. 31, 2020, was simply a "ruse" that was meant to attract new users. 

Must Read
John McAfee on Presidential Election, Stablecoins, Wingsuit Flying, & His New DEX: Interview - READ MORE

A short story 

Back in July 2017, less than six months before Bitcoin became the biggest topic worldwide, McAfee took to Twitter to make an unprecedented claim that he would eat his penis on national television if Bitcoin failed to reach $500,000. Five months later, he upped the ante with the now-famous $1 mln price target.

Throughout these years, McAfee continued to stand by his prediction. As reported by U.Today, he still insisted that BTC could end up in the seven-digit reality as of Dec. 13, 2019. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $7,462, which means that its price would have to increase by 13,286 percent in twelve months for McAfee's body to remain safe.         

His prediction became so popular that there is even the "Dickening" countdown till Dec. 31, 2020 (it is called after the reward "halvening" that will take place in May). However, now that McAfee claims that it was nothing but a ruse, this site might no longer be relevant.  

Must Read
Exclusive Interview with John McAfee: Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself, Bitcoin to Hit $1 million, & “Russian Roulette” - READ MORE

Bitcoin and the Model T 

Moreover, the eccentric septuagenarian has apparently had a change of heart about Bitcoin since he's now certain that the top cryptocurrency has "an ancient technology," and newer blockchains with privacy and smart contracts will effectively replace it. McAfee compared Bitcoin to the Ford Model Twhich is generally considered to be the very first affordable car. 

While McAfee himself did not mention any specific names in his tell-all tweet, the thread got instantly swarmed with people who wanted to pitch their favorite cryptocurrencies — from some top altcoins to obscure projects. 

A bit later, he named privacy-focused coin Monero as the new clear winner. The cryptocurrency, which offers its users complete anonymity, is widely known for cryptojacking. However, Monero and other privacy coins are in danger of getting delisted from exchanges due to regulatory pressure. 

The fastest way to get crypto news is to follow our Twitter. You won’t miss a thing! Subscribe.
#Bitcoin News #John McAfee

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Krom on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 16:43

Krom Sun, 01/05/2020 - 16:43 The yt faithful get so upset when I continually said he was fos. The yt faithful get so upset when I continually said he was fos.

Leroy Jenkins on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 22:27

Leroy Jenkins Sun, 01/05/2020 - 22:27 I think we all need to revisit him killing his neighbor, since he's clearly fos about everything. I think we all need to revisit him killing his neighbor, since he's clearly fos about everything.
Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website

Dash (DASH) Price Surges 14 Percent. Will XRP and Ethereum (ETH) Follow Suit?

0
📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    The price of DASH has surged by more than 14 percent after the struggling altcoin got absolutely clobbered in December. Will XRP and Ethereum follow its suit?

Cover image via u.today

In case you forgot about the existence of privacy-focused altcoin Dash (DASH), you are most definitely not alone. One of the oldest altcoins that used to be a fixture within the top 10 dropped to as low as $39 in December (more than 97 percent from its yearly high). However, it now seems to be on track for a speedy recovery.     

Must Read
Bitcoin and Dash Become Crypto Trailblazers in Anarchist Paradise with Drugs, Guns, and Turtles - READ MORE

The price of DASH has increased by more than 12 percent over the last 24 hours, according to CoinStats data. At press time, it is trading at $51.91, its highest level since the start of December. 

Trader Michael Van De Poppe, who called the 30 percent price increase last month, now suggests that Ethereum (ETH) and XRP, the two struggling altcoins, could follow the lead of DASH with significant gains. 

DASH Price
image by @CryptoMichNL

As reported by U.Today, De Poppe said that ETH could pump in Q1 2020 along with other altcoins.    

Only the most important posts per day. Infographics, analytics, reviews & summaries. Follow us on Facebook!
#Dash price prediction #Dash News #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website