John McAfee Names Biggest Winner of COVID-19 Pandemic

News
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 14:13
Alex Dovbnya
China is deemed to be the winner of the COVID-19 pandemic as it reopens its economy
Cybersecurity veteran and crypto aficionado John McAfee believes that China is the biggest winner of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has become the first country to lift lockdowns while the rest of the world remains in chaos. 

China comes out victorious 

The coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, the capital of the Hubei province. In early February, China locked down millions of people to curb the spread of the virus. 

While this 'wartime' effort proved to be effective for China, it didn't stop the virus from rapidly spreading around the globe, grinding the world economy to a halt. Billions of people are currently trapped in their homes, with the number of cases surpassing 1.3 mln.  

Now, China is attempting to distance itself from the virus by trying to shift the blame on the U.S. with its propaganda machine after callously silencing its medical professionals who tried to warn about the lethal disease.  

McAfee predicts hyperinflation

McAfee has been a vocal opponent of state-wide government shutdowns that have tanked markets around the globe. The Dow, one of the benchmark indexes of the U.S. stock market, just had its worst Q1 in history

As reported by U.Today, the crypto baron opined that quarantines could lead to hyperinflation.

While cash is king during the coronavirus crisis, hedge fund manager Mark Yusko explained that western fiat currencies would be significantly weakened by a massive dose of monetary stimulus.

