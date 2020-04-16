John McAfee Bets $1,000 COVID-19 Gone in mid-May – That’s BTC Halving ETA

Tweet-based article

Ex-Bitcoin preacher John McAfee remains skeptical over the current attention given to COVID-19, claiming that it is "less dangerous than flu” and will finish in May

Cover image via www.youtube.com

As China has started lifting their lockdown and some countries in Europe are getting ready to ease their quarantine restrictions, the former antivirus mogul and former vocal Bitcoin propagandist John McAfee remains skeptical about the degree of the coronavirus pandemic threat.

He has offered to make a bet for $1,000 with anyone and says that COVID-19 will be over by mid-May.

As per him, now that the end of the pandemic is just a month away, it is actually only seasonal.

Betting no vital organs, just $1,000

John McAfee has been tweeting his skepticism of COVID-19, saying that this pandemic is hardly more lethal than the average flu. Now, he states that in the Northern Hemisphere the coronavirus will become a ‘non-event’ by the middle of May.

This time John McAfee is being careful with his bets and instead of betting his manhood he is prepared to put $1,000 at stake. Curiously – mid-May is the time when the Bitcoin halving is expected (May 12).

To underpin his take on the COVID-19 threat being exaggerated, McAfee reminds the audience that Sweden never introduced any lockdown for its citizens and says “thank you Sweden”.

He does admit, however, that the country has had 1,000 deaths, but insists that the flu previously killed six times more over the same period.

“When the virus disappears in May, Sweden will fare better than any.”

“Sweden's death count is equivalent to one death per every 10,000 people. Who in their right mind would shut down a country.. Based on such ridiculously low numbers? Especially when Corovirus is nearing the end of its season.”

‘COVID-19 is seasonal’

John McAfee calls the COVID-19 pandemic a seasonal thing, apparently equating it with simple seasonal influenza. As proof, he offers the low death rate in the Southern Hemisphere countries – Africa and Australia.

His followers strongly disagree. Some of them reminded McAfee that only part of Africa is located in the Southern Hemisphere.