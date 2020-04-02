U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

John Bollinger Says Bitcoin and Litecoin Look 'Interesting' as BTC Price Hits $7,000

News
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 17:44
Alex Dovbnya
Legendary trader John Bollinger takes interest in Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC) amidst a double-digit rally that could turn the tables once again
Cover image via U.Today
Contents
Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!

Bitcoin started Q2 on a high note, finally breaking above the $7,000 level for the first time since its March 12 flash-crash. 

Meanwhile, John Bollinger, the creator of the Bollinger Bands indicator, says that the setups of both Bitcoin and Litecoin 'look interesting.'

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Could End Up Being 'Just Page in History Books': Peter Brandt

The moment of truth 

The trading legend shared his take in Scott Melker's thread about BTC breaking out of a massive ascending triangle on the four-hour that the latter described as 'the moment of truth' for the leading cryptocurrency.       

BTC has just reached an intraday high of $7,273 before the rally hit a pause button, but it is still up 14 percent.   

Nearly all top 10 cryptocurrencies, including the 'digital silver,' have logged double-digit gains' over the last 24 hours, according to CoinStats data.      

image by coinstats.app 

Related
Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price See New Bottom? John Bollinger Weighs In

Oil pumps Bitcoin 

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin consolidated in the $6,600 area despite all major U.S. stock market averages opening in the red because of a mind-boggling number of new jobless claims. 

However, the energy sector saved the day on the news about Saudi Arabia and Russia agreeing to cut supply. Notably, Bitcoin also extended its April Fools' Day rally after President Donald Trump tweeted about the truce. 

The Dow and the S&P 500 are currently up 0.80 percent and 1.19 percent respectively. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
TronWallet Rolls Out 3.2 Version with Ethereum (ETH) Swaps, Multiple Accounts, and Other Features
Bitcoin (BTC) Can Stop Dollar from Destroying World Economy: 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author
XRP Liquidity Index Prepares to Hit New All-Time Highs in Three ODL Corridors