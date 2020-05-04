Jim Wyckoff Says Bitcoin (BTC) Price Uptrend Still Intact. Is $11,000 Imminent?

According to market expert Jim Wyckoff, this Bitcoin rally has more room to grow as the bulls continue to hold the short-term technical advantage
Kitco’s chief market analyst Jim Wyckoff is convinced that Bitcoin remains in an uptrend in spite of a five percent slump.

In his new market update, Wyckoff writes that the bulls remain behind the wheel amid a streak of sideways price moves. 


“A price uptrend is still in place on the daily chart amid some normal “backing and filling” action. Bulls still have the firm overall near-term technical advantage. Stay tuned.”
image by tradingview.com

Bitcoin slides five percent

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin started this week on a cold note by plunging to its intraday low of $8,528 on the Bitstamp exchange. 

On May 3, BTC once again surged above the $9,000 level, which encouraged more sellers to show up.  

Nonetheless, the leading cryptocurrency has already had seven green weekly candles in a row, which only happened before the start of its Q2 bull run in 2019.

$11,000 is “imminent”

In the meantime, pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader named CryptoBirb believes that Bitcoin is heading straight to $11,000.

His chart shows that the Stochastic RSI was at 88 when BTC reached its 2020 high of $10,500 (anything above 80 is considered to be extremely overbought). However, after the latest rally, this indicator is only at 64, which means that there is no exhaustion.

