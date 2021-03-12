Japanese Financial Giant SBI Group to Offer Shareholders’ Year-End Benefit in XRP

XRP is gaining more traction in Japan, with SBI Group now offering benefits in the cryptocurrency

Tokyo-based SBI Group will offer its shareholders their year-end benefit in the XRP cryptocurrency, according to a March 12 announcement.

In such a way, the Japanese financial behemoth wants to show appreciation to investors for their "continued support."

Those who hold at least 100 shares of SBI Group will be able to get 2,500 yen ($23) worth of XRP. The exact amount of tokens will be determined based on their price on June 30.

The deadline for applying for these benefits will fall on May 31.

SBI Group is known as a long-time partner and one of the strongest supporters of XRP-affiliated company Ripple.

It first allowed its shareholders to receive XRP as a benefit in January 2020.