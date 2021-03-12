Japanese Financial Giant SBI Group to Offer Shareholders’ Year-End Benefit in XRP

News
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 06:42
article image
Alex Dovbnya
XRP is gaining more traction in Japan, with SBI Group now offering benefits in the cryptocurrency
Japanese Financial Giant SBI Group to Offer Shareholders’ Year-End Benefit in XRP
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tokyo-based SBI Group will offer its shareholders their year-end benefit in the XRP cryptocurrency, according to a March 12 announcement

In such a way, the Japanese financial behemoth wants to show appreciation to investors for their "continued support."

Those who hold at least 100 shares of SBI Group will be able to get 2,500 yen ($23) worth of XRP. The exact amount of tokens will be determined based on their price on June 30.

The deadline for applying for these benefits will fall on May 31.

Related
SEC Strikes Back at XRP Holders by Moving to Dismiss Their Petition

SBI Group is known as a long-time partner and one of the strongest supporters of XRP-affiliated company Ripple. 

It first allowed its shareholders to receive XRP as a benefit in January 2020.      

#Ripple News #Japan
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Reddit Prepares for IPO, Hires Chief Financial Officer – Drew Vollero from Snapchat
News
03/05/2021 - 11:58

Reddit Prepares for IPO, Hires Chief Financial Officer – Drew Vollero from Snapchat
Yuri Molchan
article image Peter Brandt Claims Bitcoin Will Continue to Trend Higher
News
03/07/2021 - 09:52

Peter Brandt Claims Bitcoin Will Continue to Trend Higher
Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple Officially Ends Its Partnership with MoneyGram
News
03/09/2021 - 05:47

Ripple Officially Ends Its Partnership with MoneyGram
Alex Dovbnya