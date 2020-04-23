Tweet-based article

Jack Dorsey Has Only Bitcoin (BTC) in His Twitter Bio – Is He Ultra-Bullish?

News
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 08:36
Yuri Molchan
Investment advisor Preston Pysh points out that Jack Dorsey has written only ‘Bitcoin’ in his Twitter bio – does Dorsey know something about BTC that we don’t?
Cover image via www.forbes.com
In his recent tweet, investment advisor and BuffetBooks co-founder Preston Pysh has pointed out that Jack Dorsey, the Twitter CEO, seems to have put Bitcoin on his list of life's top priorities.

Image via Twitter

Jack Dorsey’s bio – ‘Bitcoin’

Pysh reminds the community that in Dorsey's Twitter bio there is still only one word – Bitcoin. The investment advisor seems to be pointing this out for Bitcoin critics or non-believers and trolling them with the idea that perhaps the Twitter CEO possesses some secret knowledge of Bitcoin that they do not have.

He tweets:

“Jack Dorsey has one thing listed in his bio on twitter.  So here’s the question for people that think BTC won’t work: What the hell does this guy know about #Bitcoin that you don’t?”

Twitter user @DesiCryptoHodlr has also shared a screenshot of Dorsey’s bio section on Twitter. However, she believes that the head of Twitter has been ultra-bullish on the upcoming Bitcoin halving which is expected in less than twenty days now – around 19-18 May.

Many believe that once the amount of minted Bitcoin gets cut in half, its price will surge within the next year or two.

In any case, Jack Dorsey seems to prefer Bitcoin over any other crypto.

Bitcoin emoji drives BTC price to $10,000

As a reminder, on February 2, Jack Dorsey introduced the Bitcoin emoji on Twitter, which appears if you add a hashtag in front of ‘Bitcoin’ or ‘BTC’. On that same day, he removed everything from his bio section on Twitter, leaving only the word ‘Bitcoin’ with an emoji.

Back then, many believed this was another major public acknowledgement of the flagship cryptocurrency.

Curiously, after this event, on February 10, the Bitcoin price rose from the mid $9,000 zone to over $10,000.

Image via CoinMarketCap

A vocal Bitcoin SV advocate, Calvin Ayre, criticized Jack Dorsey for launching the Bitcoin emoji, saying that it was 'not going to end well for Twitter'.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

