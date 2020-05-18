Investor Tuur Demeester Reveals When Bitcoin Is Likely to Start Another Parabolic Price Rally

Tuur Demeester believes that Bitcoin is about to end a re-accumulation phase that will be followed by another bull run

Cover image via twitter.com

Promo

Cryptocurrency investor Tuur Demeester believes that Bitcoin might be in for another parabolic move.



In a new tweet, Demeester claims that the world’s leading cryptocurrency is about to finish its re-accumulation phase, which he expects to be followed by a huge breakout.

Yet another golden cross

As reported by U.Today, Demeester claimed that Bitcoin’s parabolic uptrend was intact in November 2019 despite a collapse below $7,000.

He also wasn’t deterred by ‘Bloody Thursday’ of March 12 when BTC flash-crashed to its 2020 low of roughly $3,800.



BTC has fully recovered since then, and it’s now on track to print another golden cross on the daily chart.

Holding Bitcoin until 2040

While the investor usually shies away from making precise price predictions, there is no doubt that he’s incredibly bullish on Bitcoin.



As reported by U.Today, he claimed that it would constitute 33 percent of his ‘Permanent Portfolio 2.0’ until 2040, which underscores his unwavering confidence in the world’s leading cryptocurrency.



Demeester expects Bitcoin to perform well in tandem with Bitcoin, predicting the ‘melt-up’ of these two assets.



Recently, he also opened that the U.S. dollar would strengthen during an upcoming fiat currency bear market.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!