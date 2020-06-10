Investing $12.8 Mln in Bitcoin Now Won’t Buy You Snickers Bar in 10 Years: Peter Schiff

Ten years from now, you won’t be able to buy a Snickers bar with millions worth of Bitcoin, says Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff

Persistent Bitcoin hater Peter Schiff is convinced that you will not be able to buy a Snickers bar with $12.8 mln worth of Bitcoin in ten years.



The world’s largest cryptocurrency would have to lose 99.999987 percent of its current value for Schiff’s prediction to come to fruition.

image by @PeterSchiff

A luxury yacht vs. a Snickers bar

Schiff tweeted his call in response to a chart posted by prominent Bitcoin analyst Willy Woo, which vividly shows that buying just $1 worth of BTC instead of gold could be a life-changing event.



Woo estimated that putting just one greenback into Bitcoin 10.7 years ago would allow you to afford a luxury yacht (around $12.8m). Those who were unfortunate enough to stick with gold and miss out on this great bull run now have to be content a Snickers bar ($1.66).



As reported by U.Today, Bank of American Merrill Lynch (BAML) named Bitcoin the best asset of the decade after it blew Netflix, Domino, and other high-flying companies out of the water with its stellar returns.

Schiff could have traded 100 grams of gold for Bitcoin at the dawn of the decade and turn it into eight tons.



Bitcoiners have the most to lose

Schiff has admitted that not buying Bitcoin when he first learned about it as early as in 2011 was ‘a mistake.’



However, he is not rushing to stack sats right now since he believes that the top cryptocurrency is nothing short of fraud that is well past its bubble days.

Despite the Nasdaq Composite surging above 10,000 points and other U.S. stock market indexes nearing their all-time highs, Schiff believes that this crisis is far from over, and Bitcoin could take the biggest hit.

image by @PeterSchiff

He claimed that BTC was supposed to trade at $50,000 back in April due to the pandemic and unprecedented easing, but the cryptocurrency is even struggling to log a new yearly high.

