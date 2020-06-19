Invest in Bitcoin and Steer Clear of XRP: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Offers His Advice to Millennials

Legendary trader Peter Brandt reveals what percent of their net worth millennials should keep in Bitcoin

Millennials are struggling to make ends meet, and Peter Brandt has an idea about how they can improve their financial situation.

According to trading guru Peter Brandt, millennials and Generation X, the demographic cohort that followed them, should invest at least 10 percent of their net worth in Bitcoin to improve their financial situation.

image by @PeterLBrandt

How Bitcoin can close the wealth gap

After enduring 9/11 and the global financial crisis, millennials now own only a minuscule three percent of the wealth in America despite being in their 30s.



For comparison, baby boomers, the generation to which Brandt belongs, were already sitting on 21 percent.



However, over the next 25 years, younger generations are expected to inherit close to $70 trln from baby boomers, according to asset management firm Grayscale Investments.



Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of the Kraken exchange, estimated that if only three percent of these assets flew into BTC, the price of the crypto king could climb above $200,000.

image by @krakenfx

‘Don't place your faith in XRP’

While doling out pieces of advice to younger generations, Brandt didn’t miss an opportunity to take a jab at XRP, urging his followers to stay away from the fourth-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization.

image by @PeterLBrandt



Prior to that, he called this cryptocurrency an outright ‘scam’ that was grossly manipulated.



As reported by U.Today, XRP holders are currently deep in the red, with the token’s cost basis being 86 percent lower than its current price.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!