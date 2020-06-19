Invest in Bitcoin and Steer Clear of XRP: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Offers His Advice to Millennials

News
Fri, 06/19/2020 - 07:12
Alex Dovbnya
Legendary trader Peter Brandt reveals what percent of their net worth millennials should keep in Bitcoin
Cover image via twitter.com
Contents

Millennials are struggling to make ends meet, and Peter Brandt has an idea about how they can improve their financial situation.

According to trading guru Peter Brandt, millennials and Generation X, the demographic cohort that followed them, should invest at least 10 percent of their net worth in Bitcoin to improve their financial situation.

image by @PeterLBrandt

Related
Gen Z Rebels Crush Establishment and Buy Bitcoin in Pentagon's War Game

How Bitcoin can close the wealth gap

After enduring 9/11 and the global financial crisis, millennials now own only a minuscule three percent of the wealth in America despite being in their 30s.

For comparison, baby boomers, the generation to which Brandt belongs, were already sitting on 21 percent.

However, over the next 25 years, younger generations are expected to inherit close to $70 trln from baby boomers, according to asset management firm Grayscale Investments.

Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of the Kraken exchange, estimated that if only three percent of these assets flew into BTC, the price of the crypto king could climb above $200,000.      

image by @krakenfx

Related
Boomers Finally Warming Up to Bitcoin After Staying on Sidelines for Years

‘Don't place your faith in XRP’

While doling out pieces of advice to younger generations, Brandt didn’t miss an opportunity to take a jab at XRP, urging his followers to stay away from the fourth-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization.

image by @PeterLBrandt


Prior to that, he called this cryptocurrency an outright ‘scam’ that was grossly manipulated.

As reported by U.Today, XRP holders are currently deep in the red, with the token’s cost basis being 86 percent lower than its current price.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
52 minutes ago

Brad Garlinghouse Comments on Ripple’s Debut on CNBC’s Disruptor 50 List
Alex Dovbnya
News
11 hours ago

JPMorgan Predicts Massive Stock Market Rally, and This Could Be Bullish for Bitcoin

Alex Dovbnya
News
12 hours ago

Accounting Giant Ernst & Young Launches New Application for Calculating Cryptocurrency Taxes
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies