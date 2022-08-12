Introducing Pugglit Inu (PUGT), an Upcoming Meme Coin on BNB Chain (BSC)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrency is a fast-moving industry in the global economy and has been successful in capturing a significant share of the market. With time, people have witnessed multiple perspectives on the crypto world. One of them is meme coins.

Pugglit Inu: Introduction

Meme coins have been a trending topic in the crypto world. They are based on viral memes and have a hilarious background that intrigues the public and grabs their attention. Meme coins initially faced multiple challenges as people thought that it was just a form of entertainment and had no scope. However, when famous crypto tokens started to rule the CoinMarketCap, users then realised its potential and invested in the meme tokens.

Have you ever heard of dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)? They are two prominent crypto tokens that have captured market share in the meme coin niche. Similar projects are under development and will launch shortly after the presale. Pugglit Inu (PUGT) is an upcoming project that will introduce PUGT as a meme coin in the market.

What is Pugglit Inu (PUGT)?

Pugglit Inu (PUGT) is a new crypto project that works towards revolutionising traditional crypto exchanges. Like the famous crypto token names, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), "Pugglit" is a combination of two dog breeds (puggle and piglet). The project aims to transform the decentralised finance (DeFi) exchange system and launch a new era of meme tokens.

There are many problems that users face while dealing with and investing in meme coins. Factors like high transaction fees, rigid ecosystems, limited accessibility, and lack of security create entry barriers in this niche.

What are some salient features of the Pugglit Inu Ecosystem?

The Pugglit Inu ecosystem is a diverse platform that will enable users to experience exclusive features. Some of them are as follows:

Pugglit Inu (PUGT) Token Incentives

The network will introduce a utility and governance token PUGT that will work as a primary crypto token for all the transactions. The team has exclusive benefits and incentives for people who own tokens or transact on this platform.

Pugglit Inu Basket

To provide a secure way to store tokens, the team will introduce Pugglit Wallet. Here token holders can keep a check on coins bought, sold, earned, and exchanged within the ecosystem.

Pugglit n U

There is always a possibility of bugs and errors in the cyber universe. Thus, the developing team has planned to incorporate customer service for users. Here they can directly connect with the developers and inform them about the challenges they faced while operating the ecosystem.

What is the total number of PUGT tokens in the open market?

According to the whitepaper of the Pugglit Inu (PUGT) crypto tokens, the total token supply for the ecosystem is 100,000,000,000 PUGT. Out of this, 75% of the total supply will be issued in the presale stages.

Apart from that, multiple reserves have been formed from the remaining tokens. 23% will be used for the development of burnt tokens, and 2% for crypto wallets.

Conclusion

Pugglit Inu (PUGT) is an upcoming project built on the BNB Chain (formerly, Binance Smart Chain or BSC). It works in a coalition with smart contracts and falls under the category of BEP-20 tokens. The team aims to set a strong foundation for this new crypto token and provide a variation in cryptocurrencies. Through this project, users will get accustomed to meme coins and perform transactions accordingly.