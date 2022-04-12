Introducing Logarithmic Finance (LOG), a DeFi Coin of Emerging Cross-Chain Ecosystem

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Many cryptocurrency enthusiasts employ a short-term plan to profit from price volatility in the crypto market. Instead, holding for a long term, whether 6 months or 6 years, will help you to ride out market volatility.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) presale is up and running

Currently, in phase 1 of the presale, Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a great choice for both crypto beginners and experts. LOG is a next-generation Layer-3 swapping protocol aiming to ensure seamless connectivity between innovators and investors. A secure, non-custodial platform will foster a dynamic cross-chain and multi-chain ecosystem providing several benefits to the users.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) intends to facilitate cross-chain token transfers across several blockchains. LOG will make it possible for innovators to raise funds on any blockchain of their choice, including but not limited to Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Avalanche (AVAX), Tezos (XTZ), Solana (SOL), and Polygon (MATIC).

As the platform progresses through its roadmap, Logarithmic Finance (LOG) will provide several DeFi options, allowing investors to exchange their NFTs. The new cryptocurrency will enable users and innovators to receive funds for their NFTs in return for other stablecoins and cryptocurrencies. These transactions will also benefit from exclusively reduced gas fees. LOG will employ ERC-20 tokens for utility and governance. The cryptocurrency will offer stacking rewards and Exclusive Pools Access for the LOG community.

Since the start of its presale, LOG has already print 44% increase in its price. When in pre-sale phase, coins are protected from selling pressure.

Automish Token (ATI) is another great coin going through pre-sale in early Q2. 2022. Automish Token aims to establish in the play-to-earn (P2E) sector as "a subgenre of speculative historical fiction game platforms that unites gamers and games producers via its blockchain." The native token ATI can be earned by gameplay and then exchanged for in-game digital commodities or converted into real money. Automish Token is considered among the most promising play-to-earn cryptocurrency projects to join the industry in 2022.

The BoostX multi-chain launchpad is facilitating both new crypto projects, LOG and ATI, to make their debuts. BoostX, as a premium launchpad technology, provides users with equal access to unique presale offers, allowing them to acquire tokens at a discounted price prior to their Initial Coin Offering (ICO) at the decentralised exchange (DEX).

Chainlink (LINK) or Polkadot (DOT): Old but still gold

Crypto analysts advise that both Chainlink (LINK) and Polkadot (DOT) are great for long term investing. Both cryptos have come a long way with the development since the initial release. Several features that make LINK and DOT good investment choices for long term hold.



Chainlink (LINK) is a blockchain abstraction layer that facilitates smart contracts to be globally connected. Chainlink enhances the functionality of blockchains by linking smart contracts to real-world data, events, payments, and off-chain computing in a highly tamper-resistant and dependable way via secure oracles. What makes Chainlink (LINK) platform unique is the integration of off-chain data into smart contracts.

Polkadot (DOT) is designed to bridge currency and blockchains, bringing out the best in each participant. Polkadot's goal is to give people power over the decentralised web. The platform plays a unique market function in that it connects the whole crypto ecosystem. Polkadot's native DOT coin serves three specific purposes: operational and security staking, network governance facilitation, and token bonding to link parachains.

As a sharded open-source network, Polkadot processes several transactions at the same time on parallel chains - called parachains. Polkadot’s secure and scalable ecosystem enables multiple parachains to interact with each other using a central relay chain. This parallel processing brings benefits of flexibility, adaptivity and expandability.



