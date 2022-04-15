Introducing ApeCoin (APE), Calyx Token (CLX), Novel NFT and DeFi Coins of 2022

Here are the innovative coins to watch in 2022 - introducing Calyx Token and Automish Token

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Thailand, one of the most influential cryptocurrency and blockchain hub, will host the top cryptocurrency event of the season, the Crypto Expo Thailand 2022. The event will be held from May 12-15 2022.

At this huge event, the world will be presented with new, innovative, exciting blockchain technology in six different display zones where investors can engage with and learn about new technologies, the world's leading developers and project leaders, and become familiar with new DeFi innovations. There will be a "Token Area", a "Trading Area", a "Consultation Area", a "GameFi Area" an "NFT and Creator Area", and an "Exchange Zone".

From previous experience (more than 700,000 attendees at Mobile Expo events), the Expo has received extensive media attention in Thailand and throughout the world.

Image by Calyx Token

Calyx Token (CLX)

Investors are actively seeking for the new names in Web3 and crypto, behind large-caps and crypto majors. Calyx Token (CLX) has been the one to watch lately, according to experts.

DApps and decentralised finance (DeFi) cannot function properly without enough liquidity. The lack of adequate capital was always a major impediment to the quick growth of many DeFi enterprises. This forces these projects to release their tokens on central exchanges, putting them at risk of hacking, internal fraud, and other security risks. Several well-known exchanges, like Binance, have had security breaches in the past. Furthermore, depending on centralised exchanges to satisfy liquidity requirements in the DeFi ecosystem goes against the very principles of decentralisation.

Calyx Token (CLX) is designed to solve this problem.

Calyx Token has created CalyxSwap, an ecosystem that will allow users to swap between coins in a single transaction, at the best rates available from all aggregated liquidity sources (DEXs).

Traders and Liquidity Providers are the two primary participants in the CalyxSwap ecosystem.

The Calyx Token (CLX) is a community-led initiative and investing in it might lead to big gains. The Calyx Token (CLX) is currently available for pre-sale,and is built on the foundations of security, transparency, and decentralisation.

Automish Token (ATI) pre-sale kicks off: Details

As non-fungible cryptocurrency tokens become more popular, Automish Token has landed on the markets to offer even more opportunities to and excitement for the GameFi world. Automish Token offers a one-of-a-kind play-to-earn (P2E) gaming experience. Players will be able to generate in-game wealth. The GameFi business is about to undergo a radical change, thanks to Automish.

ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) token has seen a 10% increase in 24 hours of trade.

Altcoins like ApeCoin and Calyx Token have seen a resurgence in recent days, as traders are shifting their assets across projects in order to minimize their exposure to Bitcoin market and more vulnerable altcoins.

At the time of writing this article, APE is trading at roughly $12 on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH): Last news

Virgil Griffith, a former Ethereum developer, was sentenced to over 5 years in prison by a New York tribunal. Why? For breaching the 2017 law that prohibits US nationals to visit and/or support North Korea. A $100,000 fine has also been levied against him.

Griffith pleaded guilty to breaking sanction regulations. US authorities detained him after he travelled to North Korea and spoke at a cryptocurrency conference attended by government officials with a speech that focused on how Kim Jong Un's dictatorship may be able to evade US sanctions through the use of cryptocurrency.

Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum (ETH), has dissociated the Ethereum Foundation and himself from Griffith's disastrous trip but that still wasn't enough to get ETH's price up today.

The disastrous news comes after most cryptocurrencies and Ethereum itself, the second most prominent name in the industry, have suffered particularly heavy declines.

ETH is down -8% in a week and trading at just over 3,000 USD.

